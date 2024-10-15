Dua Lipa Just Wore 2 Of The Tiniest Bikinis Ever

While some of us are layering with turtlenecks and scarves now that the chilly October air has blown in, Dua Lipa has other plans for fall. Namely, sunbathing in parks and boating in bikinis as if the dog days of summer were still upon us.

Dua’s Black Bikini

The warm weather has come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped Dua Lipa from wearing her signature summer uniform: bikinis. On Oct. 14, the “Illusion” singer shared an Instagram photo dump, that, at first glance, would seem like a compilation of leftovers from the previous season, as the 14-slide carousel featured multiple snaps of Lipa soaking up the sun in itty bitty bikinis, relaxing by the water, and even enjoying a tasty lobster roll.

But in a shocking twist, the summery photos were actually all taken within the past few weeks, proving once and for all that bikini season is a year-round event for Dua Lipa.

In one photo, Lipa wears a black two-piece with white stitching around the edges. Her top boasted a classic triangle silhouette that left her cleavage on full display, while her bottoms featured a side-tie design tied neatly into two perfect bows.

Rather than sporting the stringy set to a beach, Lipa opted to catch some rays in a grassy park by a river instead.

The pop star laid on a pile of matching black towels as she enjoyed the views.

She never misses an opportunity to wear a bikini.

She Wore Another Bikini Top

That wasn’t the only out-of-season swimsuit Lipa was photographed in. While boating on a placid lake, Lipa donned another triangle bikini top, this time with a black base, red stitching, and a whimsical cherry print.

For bottoms, Lipa mixed the fruity pattern with a pair of seriously tiny blue gingham boxer shorts.

She also sported a matching button-down blouse complete with a necktie detail for an added layer of protection from the sun.

More Unseasonal Moments

Lipa’s refusal to retire her summer wardrobe stretches far beyond just swimwear. In one recent photo, the Service95 founder wore a cleavage-baring top with a plunging neckline down to her naval.

In another, she donned a strapless minidress with Hello Kitty-shaped nipple pasties from Italian brand GCDS as if she were still on her bday trip to Ibiza.

You can take the girl out of summer, but you can’t take the summer out of the girl.