Dua Lipa Rang In Her Birthday In A See-Through Top & Bikini

If there’s one zodiac sign who doesn’t play about a birthday, it’s Leos. Jennifer Lopez already proved this theory back in July with her extravagant Bridgerton-themed B-day party in the Hamptons. But now, Dua Lipa is carrying on the tradition with a FOMO-worthy celebration in a tropical locale. Instead of sporting a show-stopping Regency-era gown to her party, though, the “Levitating” singer kept things casual with a sparkly see-through top and a striking bikini. Talk about dressing for the occasion.

Dua’s Birthday Bikini

Dua Lipa never met a string bikini she didn’t like. It’s only fitting, then, that the pop star wore her signature swimsuit design while celebrating her 29th birthday on Aug. 22. After all, it’s her birthday — she can wear what she wants to.

Lipa took to Instagram to commemorate her special day with a series of photos and videos in which the performer posed with a bundle of pink and red balloons while wearing a vibrant orange Gucci bikini. The swimsuit featured a subtle print of the brand’s trademark double-G logo, as well as a matching double-G metal detailing on both pieces.

“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈,” the “Illusion” singer captioned the carousel.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Leo’s birthday without a little ~flair~. To complete the look, Lipa wore a rhinestone-encrusted sheer top that sparkled in the sunshine, and a stunning chunky gold chain to match. You know, just beachy things.

A Birthday Tradition

Though birthdays often inspire change, Dua Lipa’s commitment to celebrating her special day in a bikini top has remained consistent over the years. It all started in 2022 when the Argylle actor donned a dazzling Marc Jacobs rhinestone bra, a white canvas maxi skirt, and massive platform boots while ringing her 27th year.

Instagram/@dualipa

In 2023, Lipa celebrated her 28th birthday in another Gucci bra top, along with a red see-through bolero, purple cargo pants, and an impressive stack of choker necklaces. The photos have since been wiped from her Instagram, but her legacy as the undisputed bikini queen will live on forever.

Happy birthday, Dua Lipa — here’s to another year of big hits and even bigger fashion slays.