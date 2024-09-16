Dua Lipa Stripped Down To Undies To Promote Her New Tour

Dua Lipa is still firmly in her Radical Optimism era. In fact, the pop star just announced she’s taking her third studio album on tour in 2025, making stops in Australia, Europe, the U.K., and the U.S., with more dates to come.

The “Levitating” singer shared the announcement via Instagram on Sept. 12 with a promotional photo in which she stands in front of a white background sandwiched between two rows of tour dates. From the expression on her face, it’s clear she’s excited to hit the road — so excited, in fact, that she forgot to put on clothes. Whoops.

Dua’s Underwear-As-Clothes Moment

Now that summer is winding down to a close, Dua Lipa is officially trading in her go-to summer uniform, the bikini, in favor of underwear. And she’s definitely pulling the risqué look off.

In a recent photo announcing her upcoming tour, Lipa wore a triangle bralette and a pair of white high-waisted boyshorts. No T-shirt, no pants, not even a pair of tights for added coverage.

She did, however, wear an elegant white fluffy coat atop the barely-there ensemble, which expertly contrasted the casualness of the underwear. Finally, she sported a pair of sparkly heels reminiscent of the Future Nostalgia era to further elevate the outfit.

“RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 !!,” She captioned the photo. “THEY SAID THEY ‘MISS 2022 DUA’ 🗣️😅 WELL I'LL BE HAULING ASS FOR THE FORESEEABLE AND I CAN'T WAIT TO BRING THIS SHOW TO YOU !!”

Lipa leaned into the clothes-less vibe even further by sharing BTS content from the photoshoot on Sept. 15.

In one photo, Lipa can be seen soaking up the sun in her bra and boyshorts, with the white coat nowhere to be seen. From this angle, it becomes clear just how cheeky her skivvies are, as the garment doesn’t even cover her rump all the way.

In another snap, we get a close-up view of her bra, which appears to be made from a corduroy-like texture.

She even shared a video from the set, in which she can be seen dancing along to a song while sporting the full underwear and coat ensemble.

“How happy imma be to see you all soon 🌞,” she captioned the photo dump.