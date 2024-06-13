Dua Lipa is fresh off of attending the exclusive Jacquemus “La Casa” cruise show in the Amalfi Coast earlier this week. And while the artist has been able to balance work and play while enjoying the coastal region, she’s taking full advantage of her summer stay.

The singer was spotted enjoying a plate of spaghetti and clams at an Amalfi hotel restaurant called La Scoglio da Tommaso on June 11th. Lipa seems to really be enjoying this particular stop on her European summer tour. She’s literally giving the phrase “happy as a clam” a whole new meaning. And while she was having an amazing meal, I couldn’t help but notice her adorable $149 halter top — that’s still available to shop!

Dua’s Rosette Halter Top

Lipa wore a red halter neck top from the brand With Jéan that featured a single rosette flower detail near the bust. The open front design left an opening for the star to subtly flaunt her abs.

Lipa accessorized her crimson top with a chunky silver choker neckalce and rings, black sunglasses, and a red mini handbag. For shoes, she wore a pair of Alaïa mary-jane mesh ballerina slippers, arguably the It shoe of the season.

My favorite part of this look? That Lipa was unafraid to pair her auburn hair with a clashing red shade. A bold choice.

A Classic Pair Of Jorts

Lipa paired her With Jéan halter top with a pair of classic high-waisted denim shorts. They were the perfect length: not too short, not too long. She looked cute as ever as she enjoyed her night along the sea.

You can tell that these are the kind of jean shorts that Lipa can wear with literally anything. So after she stepped out in her dinner look, she also posted herself (at a later date) in a hair and makeup chair wearing what appeared to be the same design.

MEGA/Getty Images

This time around, she styled them with just a plain black casual tank top with lace detailing. Her cup of matcha didn’t look too bad either...

Dua’s Exact Rosette Top

You’re in luck because Lipa’s top is still available (for now) and actually won’t break your wallet. Shop it below.