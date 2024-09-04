There’s a good chance your Instagram feed has probably been flooded with sentimental summer send-offs recently. As fall rolls around, celebs like J. Lo and Dua Lipa are jumping on the craze with photo dumps that capture the carefree and somewhat chaotic energy of summer.

For her part, Dua posted her end-of-season retrospective on Aug. 31. The 12-slide carousel included highlights from her birthday vacay to Ibiza and unforgettable moments with friends and family. She also resurrected an unexpected new summer accessory in the process, as an early 2000s style relic was featured in a number of her pics.

Dua’s Y2K Grommet Belt

If Dua Lipa’s latest IG post is any indication, we might be on the brink of a grunge revival this season. The “Levitating” singer gave fans a peak into her summer with the Aug. 31 photo dump, revealing she all of the seasonally appropriate floral crochet tops and barely-there bikinis she wore during the day. But by night, the pop star opted for a much darker aesthetic that’s not exactly in line with a tropical vacation.

While partying with friends over the summer, Dua wore an all-black ‘fit with silky bloomers and a backless crop top. Though the monochromatic look was unseasonable enough on its own, the “Dance the Night” songstress also wore a wide black belt with silver grommet detailing over the coquette bottoms to complete the look, signaling that Y2K emo aesthetics could be making a comeback sooner than we think.

The belt featured three rows of grommets, and an extra large belt buckle on the side. The singer flashed the accessory in multiple photos, seemingly indicating that her edgy era is just getting started.

Dua leaned into the grunge look even further by layering a series of chainlink necklaces, while also wearing a gold watch with a braided band and a series of dainty diamond bracelets in contrast.

Though these photos were taken in summer, the edgy style will transition nicely into the autumnal weather.

Flashback To Glastonbury

The nostalgic accessory seemed to be a recurring sartorial theme for Dua this summer, as the “Training Season” singer wore a similarly edgy belt during her headlining performance at Glastonbury in June.

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same night, she also wore a plunging black halter top with a lace tie detailing across the chest, a micro mini skirt with safety pin accents, and fishnet tights.

Other Summer Highlights

Also in the round-up, Dua shared a sweet photo of her and boyfriend Callum Turner relaxing in the pool while taking in the beautiful ocean views. The superstar wore a two-piece swimsuit as she laid on a silver and red pool floatie.

The Barbie actor had another subtle bikini moment, only this time the garment was styled underneath a vintage see-through crochet top from Moschino. The top featured an adorable rose detailing and a saucy cutout around the stomach.

Goodbye summer, hello fall.