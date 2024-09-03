J. Lo just invented the "buttfie" in a cheeky swimsuit.

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, and although the last few months have likely been pretty hard on the pop star, you wouldn’t know it by her latest Instagram post.

The 55-year-old took to IG to celebrate the highlights of her summer on Sept. 1 with a 16-slide carousel that included photos from her extended Hamptons vacation, adorable pics of her pets, and special moments with her family.

In true J. Lo fashion, the photo dump also featured a range of jaw-dropping selfies such as a stunning no-makeup snap, a gorgeous glam moment, and a revolutionary take on the front camera-pic that just might change the selfie game forever. Introducing: the “buttfie.”

J. Lo’s Cheeky Swimsuit

In the eleventh photo of her summer round-up post, Lopez posed in a white spaghetti strapped-swimsuit that featured an extra high-rise cut that left most of her rump exposed. Seeing as though the pic was taken in a bathroom, there was presumably no one around to help capture the swimsuit from behind, but she managed to find an ingenious workaround anyway.

Instead of relying on a self-timer to document the daring swimsuit, the Hustlers star was able to take a photo from behind with the help of a selfie camera and a mirror. The end result was a “buttfie,” which is exactly what it sounds like: a photo taken in selfie mode that shows off one’s face and butt at the same time.

Though she was able to capture her camera-ready glam, old money-inspired gold hoop earrings, and dazzling diamond necklace in the photo, it’s clear the star of the show was always meant to be her behind. You have to give her props: it’s a seriously inventive take on an old classic. Thirst traps will never be the same again.

If the plunging one-piece looks familiar, it’s because the “Let’s Get Loud” singer actually shared it to her IG grid earlier this summer. The pic was posted on her 55th birthday with the caption, “This Is Me…Now 🎂,” a reference to her ninth studio album of the same name.

More Summer Highlights

The impressive “buttfie” wasn’t the only bathing suit featured in the carousel. The mom of two was all smiles as she sported a brown triangle bikini on the beach with a pair of vintage-inspired aviator sunglasses and a long statement necklace.

“Oh, it was a summer,” she cryptically captioned the photo dump.

Oh, it was a summer, indeed.