Leave it to the woman who coined the term “future nostalgia” to have a sentimental sweet spot for the 2000s. Between Dua Lipa’s recent obsession with grommet belts and her longtime devotion to the controversial shorts-over-tights trend, Lipa’s love for the decade’s style staples is anything but a secret. So it should come as no surprise to learn the pop star channeled the early aughts once again while strutting down the streets of NYC on Oct. 8.

Dua’s Y2K ‘Fit

One thing about Dua Lipa: she’s always going to turn out a lewk, no matter where she’s going. Take her most recent outing in the Lower East Side, for example. As she braved the paparazzi-filled streets to get to her destination, the “Illusion” singer sported a full Y2K-inspired ‘fit complete with leather pants, a whale tail, and grommets galore.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Lipa’s top was a black diamond-shaped halter decorated with dozens of the edgy silver studs. She covered up the blouse with a grey hooded sweatshirt as she made her way down the sidewalk, though she gave fans a better look at the nearly-backless garment via a series of Instagram photos posted that same day.

She Rocked A Whale Tail

The grommets remained a sartorial theme throughout the rest of the ensemble, thanks to Lipa’s rock-star leather pants, which featured the silver accents all around her waist to replicate the early aughts belt style she can’t get enough of.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Halfway around her waist, the makeshift belt separated into two to create a unique whale tail effect across her stomach instead of up her back.

The trousers also featured a lace-up detail that carried partially down the side of her leg.

To complete the look, Lipa opted for a pair of black ballet flats with a pointed toe and silver accessories to match the metallic ensemble. As for glam, the “Dance the Night” songstress paired her fiery red locks with a simple pink lip and a rosy red blush shade.

It’s not exactly a ‘fit you’d wear to make a quick run to the store, but when you’re Dua Lipa, anything goes.