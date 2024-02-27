Congratulations are in order for Dua Lipa. After releasing new music (on the Grammys stage, no less), she recently expanded her YSL Beauty Ambassador title, which she’s held since 2019. On Monday, Feb. 26, the pop star was appointed a bigger role as the Global Makeup Ambassador for YSL Beauty.

To introduce the launch of YSL LOVESHINE, the label’s new lip-focused franchise, Lipa starred in a high-glam campaign. Despite being introduced as a full-fledged beauty girlie, she hasn’t shed her fashion girl sensibilities.

Dua’s No-Pants Number

Lying across a mirrored floor, Lipa’s campaign ’fit was befitting her fashion darling status. Adhering to Saint Laurent’s trademark style, she wore a gauzy top with a massive pussy-bow — an known favorite of the label. Totally sheer, the blouse flaunted her black bra beneath.

It wasn’t the only piece of lingerie she displayed, either. In fact, Lipa tucked her top into high-waist undies, which she chicly accessorized with a skinny belt. She completed the look with sheer tights and sleek black pumps.

Courtesy of YSL

Naturally, as the label’s latest beauty endorser, she topped off her look with a swipe of YSL Beauty’s most viral products: the Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in a glossy pale pink.

More Pantsless Dua

In another photo from the campaign, the Argylle star traded her pussy-bow top for something edgier. Wearing a leather jacket this time, she kept to her pantsless M.O. in nothing but sheer tights.

Courtesy of YSL

She’s Definitely In Her No-Pants Era

The “Training Season” singer has been in her no-pants era for a while, though she has previously favored tighty whities instead of sleek black undies. Exhibit A can be found below, when she gave corporatecore (i.e., a button-up, a necktie, and boxy coat) the pantsless treatment back in November.

Weeks prior to that underwear-centric excursion, Lipa wore another tighty whitie look for a photo shoot. This time, however, she paired her intimates with cherry red stockings.

From music, to fashion, to beauty — Lipa’s a pantsless jack of all trades.