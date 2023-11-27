Like the ethos (and lyrics) of her latest single, Dua Lipa just went “Houdini” and disappeared — to Japan, that is. Thankfully, she chronicled her excursion on her socials, generously sharing snaps from her trip.

Between making nigiri and shopping for vintage records, the Argylle star visited Tokyo’s famed Shibuya Crossing and, as expected of the style savant, wore an utterly risqué ensemble. Naturally, she stood out even among hordes of people — especially, since she rocked the no-pants trend in nothing but undies.

Dua’s No-Pants Ensemble

Lipa went completely pantsless in the streets of Tokyo (where everyone else was fully clothed). On top, the “Don’t Start Now” singer was all business: Her boxy espresso-hued blazer was quintessentially corporate.

She kept to the workwear motif and donned a few more office staples underneath: a necktie and a striped blue button-up. While she kept the first few buttons fastened, she left the bottom half undone and exposed a sliver of tummy.

The revealing styling, however, was decidedly tame compared to her completely NSFW lower half. Instead of wearing pants, she donned cream-colored boy short undies, a modern version of typical tighty whities.

Lipa wore her intimates over sheer black tights and further merchandised the look with knee-high boots, also in black. The leather footwear added a dose of edgy cool to her partially professional ensemble.

As for the rest of Lipa’s accessories, she reached for even more burgundy leather items, including leather a bag. The singer has been incorporating wine-colored items into her ensembles ever since she debuted “cherry coke” hair. This ’fit is no different.

The Reigning No-Pants Queen

While Kendall Jenner is largely responsible for igniting the no-pants revolution when she casually strutted pantsless in November 2022, it seems like the torch has been passed onto someone else (read: Dua Lipa).

The Barbie actor has been flaunting her undies nonstop in recent weeks. Strikingly, however, she’s veering away from Hollywood’s most-favored panties (slinky, sequined, and hues). Instead, she’s been leaning towards tighty whities as of late.

Exhibit A: this underwear-forward shoot.

She’s the new reigning pantsless queen alright.