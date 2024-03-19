TikTok icon Dylan Mulvaney has officially bagged a new title: style star. Since 2022, the internet sensation has been a repeat fixture on the prestigious runways of fashion week, walking for shows like The Blonds and Jessica Jade. On Thursday, March 14, Mulvaney dominated a new catwalk: the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet.

This year, the annual Los Angeles fête gathered a crowd of fashionable stars, including Sydney Sweeney, Reneé Rapp, and Oprah. In a sea of A-list celebs and frothy ball gowns, Mulvaney’s simple LBD positively stood out — for a spicy reason, no less.

Dylan’s LBD With A Twist

When Mulvaney first made it onto the carpet, her look seemed about as minimalist as they come. She wore a black number that featured long sleeves and a floor-length hemline. It was also completely fitted and covered up to her neck. All its front details were nondescript and classic.

Mulvaney wasn’t any ordinary guest though. She was one of the two presenters to announce the offstage winners and special recognition honorees — and she knew exactly how to make her look stage-worthy. Enter: a built-in thong.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her subtle LBD had an utterly saucy back. The number was completely backless, for one. The ensemble also included a built-in thong with belt buckles and grommet details.

She completed the getup with a strong red lip, which served as the perfect pop of color for her look.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Dylan’s Awards Show Range Is Impressive

This isn’t the first time Mulvaney impressed at an awards show, but her latest daring look shows she has quite the sartorial range. Back in January, TikTok’s it girl went the ethereal route to attend the Golden Globe Awards. Her red carpet choice was a baby pink confection equipped with a smattering of feathers.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, in February 2023, Mulvaney channeled main character energy in a red-hot halter dress. The look featured a floor-length train, opera gloves, and massive waist cut-outs daring enough to fit in at the Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Petition to see more of Mulvaney on red carpets, please.