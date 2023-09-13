While fashion has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity, it’s always worth celebrating when it does happen. Thankfully, during New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2024 season, efforts towards diversity were made — and included some gorgeous trans and nonbinary models slaying the catwalks.

Tommy Dorfman, who Netflix viewers may recognize from the shows Jane the Virgin as well as 13 Reasons Why, walked the always effervescent Collina Strada runway. Aaron Rose Philip, who graced British Vogue’s April 2023 cover, also walked in the show. Meanwhile, Alex Consani, a model-slash-TikTok influencer with over a million followers, walked multiple runways this season, including Helmut Lang, Area, and Dion Lee.

Other brands that mounted more inclusive runways included Mirror Palais and Retrofête. Meanwhile, Bad Binch Tong Tong didn’t limit its Spring 2024 show to professional models; they cast a tapestry of trans and nonbinary talent that included makeup artists, as well as up-and-coming choreographers.

Obviously, there’s so much more that can — and should — be done in terms of diversity in all forms. It’s high time that an inclusive runway is the status quo, not the exception. But in the meantime, join me in celebrating some gorgeous trans and nonbinary models who absolutely rocked fashion week below.

Antoni Bumba

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

TikTok personality Antoni Bumba gained it-status on the platform after posting viral clips centered on the “BBL effect” (AKA the Brazilian Butt Lift). So it’s only fitting that her Kim Shui Spring 2024 runway appearance would showcase the body part she became famous for: her sparkly sheer dress cheekily exposed her thong.

Tommy Dorfman

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Tommy Dorfman is a fashion girlie at heart. So when the 13 Reasons Why star isn’t on a TV set, she graces runways. At NYFW, Dorfman sashayed down Collina Strada’s Spring 2024 runway in a frothy pastel number that was majorly dreamy.

Aaron Rose Philip

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Trans model Aaron Rose Philip, a rock star in the fashion world who made even bigger waves when she landed a British Vogue cover, has been a staple at Collina Strada shows for years. So naturally, this season, she made a fashion week appearance. Philip wore Mary Janes with a reimagined edge — featuring tons of spikes.

Alex Consani

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Trans model Alex Consani is a staple on your TikTok FYP (you may know her as @captincroook) as well as at NYFW. Consani walked several runways this season, including Dion Lee, Area, and Helmut Lang, where she donned a head-to-toe leather look.

Valentina Sampaio

Courtesy of Retrofete

Fashion girlies probably already know Valentina Sampaio as the first trans model to become a Victoria’s Secret model and appear in the acclaimed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. On the Retrofête runway, Sampaio served in a feathered top and spicy skirt with the highest slit.

Niohuru

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Niohuru is used to transforming into avant-garde-esque characters thanks to their makeup prowess. So the nonbinary model fit right in at Bad Binch Tong Tong’s Spring 2024 runway show, where they donned a sculptural out-of-this-world piece.

Ke’Ron Wilson

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trans choreographer Ke’Ron Wilson brought their gift of dance to the Bad Binch Tong Tong show decked in a floor-length red dress with massive sculptural wings. Trust me: every move was art.