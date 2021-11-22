State-of-the-art design. Ultra-fast drying time. Countless of other impressive features. Real talk: the Dyson hair dryer is unmatched. But if the steep price (a $400+ price tag is a huge ask) has been keeping you from discovering its greatness, there are times when you can buy it at a discount. And one of those occasions is here: You can finally snag Dyson’s Supersonic Hair or Airwrap during its Black Friday 2021 sale.

Dyson is offering some sweet deals on its best products. Here all the deets: When you shop on dyson.com from 11/21-11/27, you’ll find some decent discounts, including the V8 Absolute at $50 off and the Pure Humidify+Cool PH01 (Bk/Nk) at $100 off. For beauty lovers, you get a free gift with the purchase of the fuchsia Dyson Airwrap. On Cyber Monday, the innovative brand will be rolling out even more deals and opportunities to save...but you’ll have to stay tuned for those.

Already a Dyson-devotee? Perfect. There’s a loyalist reward for those who already own a vacuum, hair tool, or any other Dyson product. When you register it, you get 20 percent off a new hair care tool (a.k.a that Supersonic dryer you’ve been eyeing) from November 22 until December 12.

With the exception of the V10 Animal (which will be $100 off wherever Dyson is sold), unfortunately, you can only find these deals shopping on its official site so plan accordingly. Whether you’re in the market to upgrade your everyday hair dryer or really want to get the best clean for your home, this Dyson Black Friday sale is one that should definitely be bookmarked and saved.

It’s worth noting that the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Airwrap are usually included in Sephora’s semi-annual sales at 20 percent off — so if you don’t get them this Black Friday, you will most likely have another chance to get them on sale next spring. May you finally get your hands on these beloved hair tools this holiday season; after all, it’s what you deserve.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.