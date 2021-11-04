Sephora sale alert! It seems like there was no breather from Halloween — but just like that, everyone has to put away the spooky costumes and gear up for the holidays. You know, that special time when most stores have Mariah Carey on repeat and gift shopping becomes a priority. To help you start checking names off your list (and make this festive season even sweeter), the Sephora Holiday 2021 Sale is starting tomorrow for Rouge members.

Per usual, this sale event is going to be huge (and an opportunity to check the beauty lover in your life off your list — even if it’s yourself). Starting November 5 through November 15, Sephora Beauty Insiders can shop major deals almost everything. That Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer you’ve been eyeing, the Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum that’s been on your wish list for a long time, the classic Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation that you’ve heard people raving about — almost everything is fair game and you can read more about the sale’s exclusions on the retailer’s website.

The sale is broken up based on which tier of Sephora’s rewards program you belong to. Each tier of members can expect the following discounts:

Rouge: Members in the Rouge tier (those who have spent $1,000 per year) can start shopping on November 5 and get 20% off all orders.

VIB: Members part of the VIB tier (those who have spent $350 per year) can start shopping on November 9 and get 15% off all orders

Insider: Members of the Insider tier (which is free to join, FYI) can start shopping on November 11 and get 10% off all orders.

You can shop in-store or online using the code: YAYHOLIDAY. In addition, all insiders will get 30% off the Sephora Collection in-store and online from November 5 through November 15, no promo code needed.

Not a Sephora Beauty Insider? That’s not a problem. It is completely free to join and enjoy the savings. So get ready to do some major beauty shopping in the next few days. Suggestions are below if you’re not sure where to start. Whether you need to replenish one of your holy grails or grab a gift for a loved one, this is a great time to snag whatever you need. And you can apologize to your wallet later.