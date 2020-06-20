Shopping
The Best Dyson Hair Dryer Alternatives
Reviews for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer praise its state-of-the-art design and ultra-fast drying time, among its many other impressive features, but that $400+ price tag is enough to stop even the most devoted beauty obsessive in their tracks. The best Dyson hair dryer alternatives still have many of the Supersonic's most beloved features — like an easy-to-maneuver design, regulated air temperature, removable accessories, and speedy drying time — but cost a fraction of the price.
There's a reason Dyson products cost so much money — the technologies, research and development, and testing procedures that go into creating the brand’s top-quality inventions are unparalleled. So, it goes without saying that you're not going to be able to find an exact replica of the Supersonic at a lower price. That said, you can still find a great hair dryer that works similarly — like the four picks featured on the list ahead.
Whether you're looking to spend half the price of the Supersonic or less than $20, scroll on to shop the best hair dryers that work similarly to the Dyson Supersonic.