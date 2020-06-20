Reviews for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer praise its state-of-the-art design and ultra-fast drying time, among its many other impressive features, but that $400+ price tag is enough to stop even the most devoted beauty obsessive in their tracks. The best Dyson hair dryer alternatives still have many of the Supersonic's most beloved features — like an easy-to-maneuver design, regulated air temperature, removable accessories, and speedy drying time — but cost a fraction of the price.

There's a reason Dyson products cost so much money — the technologies, research and development, and testing procedures that go into creating the brand’s top-quality inventions are unparalleled. So, it goes without saying that you're not going to be able to find an exact replica of the Supersonic at a lower price. That said, you can still find a great hair dryer that works similarly — like the four picks featured on the list ahead.

Whether you're looking to spend half the price of the Supersonic or less than $20, scroll on to shop the best hair dryers that work similarly to the Dyson Supersonic.

1 The Best Budget Alternative To The Dyson Supersonic Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer Amazon $35 See on Amazon When it comes to budget-friendly hair dryers, this one, from Remington, is hard to beat. Features include three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button (the Dyson Supersonic has four heat settings and three speeds, so it's pretty comparable). This versatility gives users control over how much heat and power they apply to their hair. It also comes with two accessories (a concentrator and diffuser, while Dyson provides three). One of the Dyson Supersonic's key selling points is that it helps protect hair from damage, and this one does, too, with its "Advanced Coating" and "Micro-Conditioning" technologies. 1875 watts of power means hair dries fast, while ceramic, ionic, and tourmaline technologies help cut down on frizz. It's not exactly the Supersonic, but for less than $20, you can't do much better. Relevant Amazon review: “So I researched top 10 best dryers and this was rated the highest even against the Dyson. I was shocked at how quiet and not blazing hot it is. Highly recommend.”

2 The Best Mid-Range Alternative Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer Amazon $50 See on Amazon The Trezoro Professional ionic hair dryer is actually lighter than the Supersonic (1.5 pounds to Dyson's 1.8), and, like the pricier option, also gets high marks from users for its fast drying time. It's also pleasantly quiet (according to tests, the Dyson isn't particularly low on noise), comes with two concentrator attachments, and has a powerful 2200-watt motor. Other benefits of this dryer include two speeds, three heat settings, and a cool shot button, as well as a long, 9-foot cord and easy-to-remove filter for cleaning. Relevant Amazon review: “I bought this hairdryer to replace a Dyson that blew a fuse and can honestly say that this Trezoro hairdryer was lighter, easier to use plus did a better job overall with styling my hair versus the Dyson....and, no frizzing. The product colors are beautiful, attachments are easy to use and the cord stays out of the way. With over 40 years of hairdryer use, this is hands down the best product I've used to style my hair.”

3 The Best Luxury Alternative T3 - Cura Hair Dryer Amazon $245 See on Amazon You're probably familiar with T3's line of professional-quality hair tools. The award-winning T3 Cura hair dryer isn't exactly cheap, but it still costs about half the price of the Dyson Supersonic. If you're looking to invest in a top-of-the-line blow dryer but don't want to spend $400, this is your next best bet. Like with the Supersonic, the Cura dries hair incredibly fast, thanks to its wide design that allows for more air flow. The Cura also has three heat settings, two speeds, a cool shot button, and an ionic generator to reduce frizz and enhance shine. Additionally, it comes with two concentrator attachments, has a 9-foot cord, and is gorgeously designed with its white and rose gold color scheme. Relevant Amazon review: “I found this one while contemplating the $450 Dyson one and I am so glad I went with this. My hair is so smooth and silky and it dries so quickly. The sound is not as loud as normal dryers too. And it's pretty light!”

4 The Best Alternative That Looks Like The Dyson Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon $43 If you want a blow dryer that looks like the Dyson Supersonic — and performs similarly — this Karrong ionic hair dryer is your best bet. Highlights include three heat and two speed settings, a cool shot button, and ionic technology for faster drying, less damage, and enhanced shine. It comes with three attachments (two concentrators and a diffuser), has a removable filter that's easy to clean, and, being the size of an iPhone, is surprisingly easy to travel with. Relevant Amazon review: “I originally was looking at the more expensive Dyson when a coworker recommended this. So glad I got it, it’s lightweight and much quieter than other blow dryers I’ve owned. Cuts my dry time and my hair is soooo soft once I’m done.”

5 The Best-Selling Hair Tool That Rivals The Dyson’s Cult Status REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon The only hair tool that may rival the Dyson Supersonic in terms of its cult status is the iconic Revlon One-Step. Not only is it a best-seller on Amazon with over 250,000 five-star ratings, but it’s gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and beyond. What makes it so brilliant? It’s a hot air brush that smooths, dries, and volumizes your hair all at once — so even blow-dry novices can achieve a salon-level style without putting in much effort. Designed with three different settings and an 1100-watt motor, the One-Step truly stands up to the Dyson in terms of effectiveness and ingenuity — and it costs less than $50. Relevant Amazon review: “Ok I don’t usually post reviews but I had to take the time to write that this tool is the most AMAZING thing that I have ever bought for my hair. I can’t even believe it. It dries my hair crazy fast AND serves as the round brush all in one. The bristles are so soft and do not tangle in your hair at all. I used it for the first time today and it was so easy! Seriously impressed.For reference, I also have the Dyson blow dryer and this is WAY better than the $400 I spent on that. Unbelievable!”

6 The Best All-In-One Blow-Drying Set INGLAM Hair Dryer Brush Set Amazon $73 See On Amazon For just under $75, you can get this hot air brush that combines the Dyson Supersonic with the Revlon One-Step — though it comes with four attachments total, so technically you’re getting four different styling/drying tools for the price of one. It uses ceramic-ionic technology to minimize static and flyaways, it has three heat settings, and it even comes with a durable storage pouch for travel. You can create literally every type of blowout with this set, from bouncy curls to super-straight hair. Relevant Amazon review: “Oh my. If I could rate it higher, I would give this 10 Stars. Every attachment works beautifully. The heat levels perfect for all hair types, easy to hold, no buttons in the way, wonderful lightweight design and literally, super easy to switch from attachment to attachment. Great blow dryer if you just wish to dry your hair naturally. I will buy this again. I LOVE IT.”

7 Editor’s Pick Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer Amazon $200 See On Amazon If you’re still looking for a great investment-worthy hair dryer but don’t want to shell out $400 on a Dyson Supersonic, consider Drybar’s Buttercup blow dryer, which our Deputy Editor, Commerce, Chelsey Conroy, swears by. She says, “All around this is a good a little hair dryer — relatively lightweight, long cord, and fairly quiet. But what I really like about this hair dryer is that the cool shot button can be locked in place so you have continuous cool air instead of just a quick blast. I have pretty limp, lifeless hair so the continuous cool air is great for setting in volume so my hair doesn’t just immediately fall flat a few minutes after styling.” Relevant Amazon review: “I decided to make the investment in a quality dryer, and I wish I'd bought this years ago...it cut my drying time by more than half! [...] I'd read an article reviewing several different blow dryers at all price points, and this dryer was rated #2 out of all tested (the #1 Dyson at $400 was a little too steep for me). [...] If you're on the fence, jump off and get this thing, it is worth every cent!”

8 Editor’s Pick Conair 1875 Watt 3-in-1 Styling Hair Dryer Amazon $18 See On Amazon When asked for a recommendation for an alternative to the Dyson Supersonic, another one of our editors nominated this one. Commerce Editor Amy Biggart says, “I stand by this affordable Conair hair dryer brush, which I've owned for years. You can clip in the various hair attachments and brush and dry simultaneously. It dries my hair so quickly, and doesn't add any frizz to my hair when I use it. You wouldn't guess it by the price tag, but I've used it for years and it still works like it is brand new.” Relevant Amazon review: “I am blown away by this thing! I don’t think I will ever use my Dyson hair dryer again. This thing literally dried my hair in a few minutes with the bristle attachment. My Dyson has never left my hair this smooth and shiny. Bought this thing after seeing Amber Lancaster rave about it. She was right.”