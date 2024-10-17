There are few better wardrobe investments than a handbag. Not only can a quality bag last you for years, but the trends are mostly cyclical, and it’s the easiest way to upgrade your look with an item you can wear every day. Many luxury fashion houses have been pulling from the archives and reviving vintage versions of their best designs, proving that a good handbag never really goes out of style.

For the fall 2024 season, brands have been exploring playful patterns, vintage-inspired silhouettes, functional add-ons, and new hues. Maximal additions to bags came in multiple forms and dominated the runways. There were kitschy charms, mini bag attachments, and a multitude of cargo pockets for additional storage and just for fun.

Meanwhile, leopard print, fuzzy textures, and demure olive green became synonymous with “trendy fall bag.” Extreme silhouettes like the east-west bag and the mammoth tote also made themselves known across the major runways.

Some highlights were Chloé’s crescent-shaped wristlet bag, Miu Miu’s classic bowling bag (with charm attachments), and Balenciaga’s pocket-adorned Bel Air bag. And while the designer versions are a worthy investment, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that still nail the trends. Ahead, shop for your favorite fall fighter that’ll take you through winter 2025 (and beyond).

Emma Chao/Bustle; Runway Photos Courtesy of Getty; Backstage; Product Photos Courtesy of Brand

Function meets fashion when it comes to fall’s multi-pocket bags. Brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, and Versace have spoken, and it’s time to compartmentalize your purses. Fun addendums include pockets for your credit cards or AirPods, along with additional side pockets for all of your storing needs.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Runway Photos Courtesy of Getty; Product Photos Courtesy of Brand

Calling all Sporty Spices: The bowling bag trend is set to be everywhere this season. The trend gives a nod to vintage from sportswear brands like Adidas and Gola but also has luxury iterations from designers like Miu Miu and Loewe. And if that isn’t enough, it’s it girl-endorsed courtesy of Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Runway Photos Courtesy of Getty; Product Photos Courtesy of Brand

While the wristlet typically skews evening, the fall runways made a case for the practical, daytime wrist bag. Highlights included Prada’s belt-clad wrist bags and Chloé’s ’70s-inspired crescent bags. This fall, swap your clutch or your shoulder bag for some classic wrist candy with brands like Polene and M.Gemi.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Getty; Products Courtesy of Brand

This 1950s silhouette has been everywhere this year and it continues its reign into the winter months. The oblong shape was seen on the runways at Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Versace, to name a few. The best part about this quiet luxury staple is that it easily doubles as an evening bag.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Getty/Backgrid; Products Courtesy of Brand

It’s no secret that leopard print is experiencing a surge. The mob wife pattern is blanketing jeans, coats, and (of course) bags, even more so than usual. Brands like Celine and Saint Laurent are known for reinventing the sophisticated print and this season is no exception, with Celine’s Victoire bag and Saint Laurent’s Le 5 à 7 bag.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Getty; Products Courtesy of Brand

On the heels of the red and burgundy eras comes the color of the fall: olive green. Almost every major runway featured a shade of the rich, yet demure, hue. The best part about this burgeoning color? It can act as a new neutral, replacing your go-to brown or black bag this season.

The capacious bags get even more ludicrous this season with epically proportioned shoulder totes. The Mary Poppins effect took over the runways and Coach’s new Brooklyn shoulder bag is already shaping up to be this year’s hottest carryall. Supersize your sidekick with a tote that doubles as a weekender.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Runway Photos Courtesy of Getty; Product Photos Courtesy of Brand

With the charm-ifying of bags, shoes, phones, and more taking over the Internet, maximalism is having an accessories moment. Whether it be doubling up on bags or attaching smaller bags to larger bags, the more the merrier when it comes to optimizing your storage and organizational needs. When there’s not enough room in your favorite mini bag, just clip another one on for flair and function.

Emma Chao/Bustle; Getty; Products Courtesy of Brand

In the spirit of colder temperatures, it’s time to get cozy with your accessories. Opt for shearling accents or all-over fuzz like Kim Kardashian has been doing recently to add texture to any ensemble. Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum or Penny Lane in bag form this fall from brands like Simon Miller and Jacquemus.