Let's talk about how difficult it is to find a decent wig for a Halloween costume. Too often they're super expensive, which jacks up the overall price of your costume (or keeps you from being able to save money by doing a completely DIY look). If they're not expensive, then they skimp on quality: too shiny, with lots of tangles and an unconvincing hairline and scalp.

So, why not give yourself a break this Halloween and go with a costume that doesn't require a wig? That just means that you'll have to be creative enough to think of a costume that utilizes your natural hair. If you have blonde hair, then you're in luck because there are so many amazing costumes that require your shade.

You may be able to do some of these costumes with items you already own, and some might require a bit of shopping — but at least you can skip the wig this year.

And if you aren't blonde but already have a blonde wig on hand, there's no shame in utilizing it for one of these costumes. Here are 20 Halloween costumes for blondes, going (more or less) from shortest to longest hair length.

1. Rosemary's Baby

If you have a short blonde pixie cut, you basically have to go as Mia Farrow in the cult-classic horror movie Rosemary's Baby. What you'll need: a blue dress or nightgown; a creepy baby doll; and a fake knife. Put a bit of dark eye shadow under your eyes to nail her look of exhaustion.

2. Twiggy

The '60s were a great time for blonde pixie cuts. Twiggy is an icon, so her look is pretty easy to recreate. You'll need a mod mini dress, Mary Jane flats, and black eyeliner to create the mod-eye makeup look (be sure to draw fake lashes under your eyes). You'll also want to part your hair and slick it flat. Wear a trench coat or faux fur coat if it's cold out.

3. Ursula

This costume works best for those with short, white-blonde hair. It's up to you how far you want to go with this Ursula costume: you can keep things simple or lean in with purple body paint. You'll definitely need these essentials either way: a black strapless maxi dress, a shell necklace, and a bright red lipstick. Use gel and hairspray to keep your hair sticking upwards.

4. Hillary Clinton

The pantsuit queen has entered the building. To nail this look, style a pants suit with low heeled pumps and plenty of Hillary buttons.

5. Cersei Lannister

If you've seen the latest season of Game Of Thrones, you definitely noticed Cersei's makeover. If you have short blonde hair then her season finale costume will be easy to recreate. Nail her look with a black maxi dress like this body con style, silver shoulder pads and chain, and a silver crown.

6. Taylor Swift

There are so many different Taylor Swifts to choose from, but in this case let's go with the simplest: Shake It Off Taylor. This is perfect if you have a blonde bob with bangs. You'll need a black turtleneck, black leggings or skinny jeans/pants, Taylor's favorite red lipstick, NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner for creating a cat-eye, and a microphone.

7. Britney Spears

Just like Taylor, there are so many different Britney personas. There's nothing wrong with sticking with a classic: Hit Me Baby One More Time Britney. Put the look together with a white tie-front shirt, a gray cardigan, a black miniskirt, black over-knee socks, chunky oxford heels, and don't forget to tie your blonde hair into pigtails.

8. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn in The Seven Year Itch makes for an iconic costume for blondes, plus it's easy to recreate. Grab a white pleated dress, white open-toe slingback heels, and a red lipstick like Revlon Really Red Matte Lipstick. Also be sure to curl your hair and draw on Marilyn's famous mole.

9. Sandy from Grease

This costume manages to be both sexy and warm. Score! To recreate the iconic look, pair an off the shoulder black crop top with a biker jacket, leather leggings, and strappy red heels. Add a red lipstick like Revlon Really Red Matte Lipstick, and curl and tease your hair for maximum volume.

10. Margot Tenenbaum

This is the ultimate hipster costume for blondes with bobs. Style a retro polo dress with a faux fur coat and Bass loafers. Add black eye liner to recreate her heavily-lined eyes. You could also wear pink gloves and a red barrette to take it to the next level.

11. Daisy Buchanan

If no one at your Halloween party has read The Great Gatsby, you could also just say you're a flapper. This costume works for almost any hair length but it's best if you have a bob. In terms of clothing, wear a sequined shift dress, a feather stole, and an embellished headpiece.

12. Eleven from Stranger Things

This is the costume that everyone will get excited about this Halloween, but if you're blonde and don't want to shave your head you could copy Eleven's makeover look. To channel Eleven, you’ll need a pink dress with a white peter pan collar, striped knee socks, Converse sneakers, and a blue windbreaker. Don't forget the Eggos.

13. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has sported lots of hair colors over the years but her long blonde hair is probably her most recognizable, as is her multi-costume look at the 2019 Met Gala. All this costume requires is a bright pink gown, studded sunnies, and a retro brick cell phone.

14. Cher Horowitz

Will this costume ever get old? Ugh, as if! To nail Cher, pair a yellow plaid jacket and skirt, white knee-high socks, and black Mary Jane heels. If you have an old flip phone lying around, that's a bonus.

15. Regina George

Be the ultimate mean girl this Halloween in this instantly-recognizable outfit. Channel Regina George with a printed tank, a leather wrap mini skirt, and a pink cardigan sweater. If you have time and some DIY skills, you could also make a pink Burn book.

16. Elsa from Frozen

Pay homage to the ultimate icy blonde style icon with a Frozen costume this year. Team a blue dress with silver heels and a silver tiara. And then put your braiding skills to the test with Elsa’s iconic French braid.

17. Harley Quinn

There’s a reason the Harley Quinn costume is popular year after year. You'll need a Daddy's Lil Monster Tee, a bomber jacket, sequin booty shorts, fishnet tights, and white sneakers. Grab some temporary blue and red hair color for your blonde pigtails, and carry around a bat and practice your maniacal grin.

18. Elle Driver from Kill Bill

This costume is simple, easy, effective, and timeless. Pick up a nurse dress, hat, syringe, and eye patch. And you can just leave your hair down.

19. Daenerys Targaryen

If you have long white-blonde hair, why not be the mother of dragons this Halloween? Accessorize a white cape dress with a dragon necklace and a toy dragon to put on your shoulder. Put up some of your hair in intricate braids and leave the rest down, slightly curled.

20. Cersei Lannister

If you have long blonde hair you may prefer to be old-school Cersei. You'll need a red gown, fancy wine goblet, and necklace. Plus, scorn for everyone.