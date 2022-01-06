You can go bold with floating eyeliner, neon pink pigment across your lids, a classic smoky eye — or you can rock metallic eyeshadow, which uses lustrous sheen to draw your eyes to the center stage of your makeup look. When you want to lean into molten-esque shimmer, all it takes are a few swipes of the heavily-pigmented stuff to take your eye makeup to the next level.
Metallic eyeshadow is more versatile than you might think: You could opt for a glossy finish or a dark sparkly black for a smudged vibe. Go for an icy look with silver or warm up your lids with a bronze shade, or channel the ’70s with funky colors — simply grab a palette and get creative with the dazzling hues. With the premiere of Euphoria season two just around the corner, there’s no better time to experiment with shimmer.
For some inspiration, Bustle called on a cohort of makeup artists for all of their metallic eyeshadow tips, tricks, and must-have products, including Priscilla Ono, global makeup artist for Fenty Beauty; Allan Avendaño, who counts Vanessa Hudgens and Addison Rae as clients; Hayley Kassel, who works with Normani; and London-based artist Joy Adenuga. Keep scrolling for some head-turning metallic makeup ideas you’ll want to try ASAP.