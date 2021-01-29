e.l.f.'s New Mint Melt Collection Is A Mint Chocolate Chip Dream

Prepare to get excited: The brand-new e.l.f. Cosmetics Mint Melt Collection just launched, and it's bringing what is arguably one of the most delicious ice cream flavors to your beauty cabinet.

E.l.f's collection, in all of its mint-hued glory, features a range of both skin care and makeup products — which means you get to experience the delightful flavor in your entire routine. The Mint Melt line includes a face primer, lip gloss, mini eyeshadow quads and eyeshadow sticks (in gorgeous, shimmery shades inspired by the ice cream flavor), a brush trio, a makeup cleansing puff, a cooling cleanser, and a whipped face mask (whew).

Many of the products give your skin an icy-cool sensation when applied — like the lip gloss — along with a chocolate-minty smell that'll have you wanting to dip into a pint. All of the products are available now on e.l.f.'s website as well as Walmart stores and Walmart.com. And, as always, the prices are just as dreamy: Everything costs between $4 and $8.

If you're a sucker for a mint chocolate chip cone or an Andes mint, this beauty collection is basically your dream come true.

