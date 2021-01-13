e.l.f.'s New Holy Hydration Products Are Here To Save Your Dry Skin

You likely know e.l.f. beauty thanks to its plethora of affordable, quality makeup products (like the dreamy Poreless Putty Primer). But the brand is no stranger to skin care. In fact, the e.l.f. Holy Hydration line just got even bigger, and it's bringing serious moisture.

This month, the brand has introduced three new items to its Holy Hydration collection: the Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, Daily Cleanser, and Eye Cream. All of the products in the line focus on delivering moisture into the skin for a brighter, more plump complexion. That's largely with the help of its superstar ingredient: hyaluronic acid, a humectant that helps infuse hydration into the skin while drawing in moisture and locking it in place. Oh, and the price range is just $6 to $10.

According to celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, the Holy Hydration Eye Cream in particular gives the skin a "silky smooth" texture that pairs seamlessly with your beauty look. Her favorite part about the formula? "It's fast-absorbing and non-greasy, so when I'm putting it over makeup, it's not going to slide or move the concealer around," she says in a video about the launches on her e.l.f.ing channel.

Like all of e.l.f.'s beauty products, the range is clean, aka formulated without sulfates or parabens. So if you're looking to round out your skin care routine, the Holy Hydration's newly expanded collection has got you covered.

The cleansing balm transforms from a solid into a rich oil that truly melts away any makeup or debris from your pores.

The Daily Cleanser plays off the balm to give you an affordable double cleansing routine. It can be used morning and night (and as the second step after the balm) and features a gel formula that's suitable for all skin types.

This cream uses hyaluronic acid to add moisture to the delicate area around the eye. Deenihan recommends applying it on the inner part of the eye and then dotting it underneath and then around the orbital bone.