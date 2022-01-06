“Always travel with Topstick [tape], safety pins, and the right undergarments,” Sulcer tells Bustle. It comes in handy for her expanding list of clients, which now includes Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Sanders.
“I personally love every look I have styled,” she says. “I get so excited when my client is happy about their final look.”
Sulcer studied design at Rhode Island School of Design and earned a apprenticeship in London with Alexander McQueen. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s gone on to produce capsule collections of her own, in addition to collaborations with brands such as Miss Sixty, Marc Fisher, and — most recently — the new Brian Atwood x Scarosso collection.
“Brian is a longtime friend and collaborator,” Sulcer says. “I have worked with him for many years and styled some of what I think are his most iconic campaigns and films with [photographers] Mert & Marcus. I loved that the collection emanated the brand aesthetic with even more glamour and luxury.”
With the 2022 awards season on the horizon, Sulcer is keeping her eye on a few specific style stars. “We’re in for some exciting and inspiring moments,” she says. “Everyone will have the opportunity to make some statements. I am always looking forward to seeing Zoë Kravitz, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, and Angelina Jolie.”
Here, Sulcer walks Bustle through the fashion moments she’s worked on from years past that have left a lasting impact.