After years of styling celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Sulcer knows exactly what you need to avoid fashion mishaps of every kind.

“Always travel with Topstick [tape], safety pins, and the right undergarments,” Sulcer tells Bustle. It comes in handy for her expanding list of clients, which now includes Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Sanders.

“I personally love every look I have styled,” she says. “I get so excited when my client is happy about their final look.”

Sulcer studied design at Rhode Island School of Design and earned a apprenticeship in London with Alexander McQueen. It’s no surprise, then, that she’s gone on to produce capsule collections of her own, in addition to collaborations with brands such as Miss Sixty, Marc Fisher, and — most recently — the new Brian Atwood x Scarosso collection.

“Brian is a longtime friend and collaborator,” Sulcer says. “I have worked with him for many years and styled some of what I think are his most iconic campaigns and films with [photographers] Mert & Marcus. I loved that the collection emanated the brand aesthetic with even more glamour and luxury.”

With the 2022 awards season on the horizon, Sulcer is keeping her eye on a few specific style stars. “We’re in for some exciting and inspiring moments,” she says. “Everyone will have the opportunity to make some statements. I am always looking forward to seeing Zoë Kravitz, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, and Angelina Jolie.”

Here, Sulcer walks Bustle through the fashion moments she’s worked on from years past that have left a lasting impact.

Brian Atwood X Scarosso Campaign When Brian Atwood asked Sulcer to be his muse for the Scarosso collab, she was “so honored” to be a part of it, especially because the shoes are an organic reflection of her own personal style. The collection includes slingbacks, pumps, and ankle boots in bright and neutral colors. With a selection of wearable yet sophisticated styles, it is the perfect blend of design elements from Atwood and Scarosso, a daywear shoe brand that “stands for authentic Italian luxury and quality,” says Sulcer. “I’m excited to style the neutral suede over-the-knee boots with winter whites, creams, and nudes to create a chic day look.”

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When the longtime besties attended a KKW Beauty event in New York City in 2019, they stepped out in coordinating 2000s-inspired metallic ensembles, a nod to their days partying in the early aughts. The vibe, according to Sulcer, was to capture that classic clubbing feel. “We went for total glam for an A-lister night,” she says. “They both looked amazing.”

Gigi Hadid On a Maybelline campaign with Gigi Hadid, Sulcer channeled one decade in particular with relaxed silhouettes and monochromatic outfits. “I wanted to bring that downtown cool and ‘90s street style for this,” she says.

Candice Swanepoel Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 32-year-old supermodel arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 in a backless white gown by Etro. Made out of gorgeous silk jersey, the dress featured a miniature train and a crystal and bead embroidered paisley hem. “I always love seeing old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet,” Sulcer says.