As we look back over Met Galas through the years, a handful of stars come to mind as queens of the Best Dressed list. Zendaya is, without a doubt, one of them.

The Euphoria and Spiderman star has only been attending the Met Gala since 2015, but even in that short time span, she has had one of the best style transformations to date. Where she began at that first ball versus today is the most beautiful evolution to follow.

She interprets the Met Gala themes in fascinating ways, bringing the camp concept to life with her very-own Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger, replete with a bodice and skirt that lit up and a wand held by her celebrated stylist Luxury Law. For the 2018 Met Gala’s Catholicism theme, she wore a chainmail gown from Versace that channeled Joan of Arc.

Now, at long last, after postponement and cancellation due to the pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala will take place this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, centered on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

And while it’s unclear whether or not Zendaya will be attending — she’s currently in the midst of promoting her latest film, Dune, alongside co-star Timothee Chalamet — you can give yourself an extra boost of a serotonin today by taking a look back over her best Met Gala outfits through the years.

Zendaya’s Met Gala 2015 Look Zendaya attends the 2015 Met Gala wearing Fausto Puglisi. Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images At her first Met Gala in 2015, Zendaya wore a Fausto Puglisi dress, complete with an intricate and beautifully designed trained. She was the moment.

Zendaya’s Met Gala 2016 Look Zendaya attends the 2016 Met Gala in Michael Kors. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya’s shimmery gold dress by Michael Kors is everything. With its regal gold color and elegant silhouette, it’s the perfect representation of Zendaya’s style at the time.

Zendaya’s Met Gala 2017 Look Zendaya attends the 2017 Met Gala wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This perhaps was one of the most show stopping looks at the 2017 Met Gala. Everything from Zendaya’s hair to makeup to the dress, of course, screamed glamour.

Zendaya’s Met Gala 2018 Look Zendaya attends the 2018 Met Gala wearing Versace. Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who needs a knight in shining armor when you can have Zendaya in this breathtaking Versace gown? Structured yet having beautiful movement as she walked the steps, this is perhaps Zendaya’s best Met Gala gown to date.