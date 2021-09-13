As we look back over Met Galas through the years, a handful of stars come to mind as queens of the Best Dressed list. Zendaya is, without a doubt, one of them.
The Euphoria and Spiderman star has only been attending the Met Gala since 2015, but even in that short time span, she has had one of the best style transformations to date. Where she began at that first ball versus today is the most beautiful evolution to follow.
She interprets the Met Gala themes in fascinating ways, bringing the camp concept to life with her very-own Cinderella gown by Tommy Hilfiger, replete with a bodice and skirt that lit up and a wand held by her celebrated stylist Luxury Law. For the 2018 Met Gala’s Catholicism theme, she wore a chainmail gown from Versace that channeled Joan of Arc.
Now, at long last, after postponement and cancellation due to the pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala will take place this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, centered on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
And while it’s unclear whether or not Zendaya will be attending — she’s currently in the midst of promoting her latest film, Dune, alongside co-star Timothee Chalamet — you can give yourself an extra boost of a serotonin today by taking a look back over her best Met Gala outfits through the years.