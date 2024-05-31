Elle Fanning’s glamorous looks in Europe aren’t letting up. First, the actor took on the Cannes Film Festival (just for fun, not work), and solidified herself as one of the event’s fashion it-girls. She even served a luxe look at the airport, proving her dedication to the fit.

However, Fanning made sure to save one of her most show-stopping looks for Vienna, Austria, where she attended one of the city’s famous “Viennese balls” to celebrate Cartier’s Nature Sauvage high jewelry collection.

Elle’s Vintage McQueen

For Cartier’s Viennese ball, Fanning wore a vintage Alexander McQueen piece from the designer’s Fall 2008 collection, provided by Shrimpton Couture. The black dress was both surprisingly casual with a scoop neckline and semi-sheer fabric, and deceptively formal with a dramatic train.

Elle Fanning's vintage Alexander McQueen look at Cartier’s Viennese ball. Instagram / samanthamcmillen_stylist

Fanning completed the look with a pair of strappy, rhinestone-embellished heels from Celine.

Her Striking Jewelry

As a longtime Cartier ambassador, Fanning naturally had to represent at the ball. On the red carpet, she showed off one of the pieces from Cartier’s new nature-inspired collection, a diamond necklace with leaf-shaped stones pointing to emeralds in the center.

Elle Fanning’s Cartier jewelry for the Vienna ball. Instagram / samanthamcmillen_stylist

Elle’s Cannes Looks

Before heading to Vienna, Fanning took over Cannes. First, she arrived at the Nice airport in a baby blue suit from Bottega Veneta, proving that she won’t sacrifice glamour for comfort even on a plane.

Elle Fanning is seen at Nice Airport during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2024 in Nice, France. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

At the festival itself, Fanning looked like she came straight off the runway in a piece from Gucci’s 2025 Cruise collection. She donned a yellow daisy-covered gown with semi-sheer fabric, cape-like sleeves, and an open back that allowed her to move in the most ethereal way.

Elle Fanning is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Needless to say, Elle Fanning’s European looks are redefining peak summer goals.