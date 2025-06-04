Elsa Hosk is an entrepreneur through and through. Apart from helming her ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio, she regularly collaborates with brands for capsule collections. Just last week, she launched a swim drop in partnership with Swedish label NA-KD, which included plunging monokinis, mermaidcore-inspired tops, and cheeky thong bottoms.

Armed with the knowledge that no one can sell her products better than she can, Hosk starred in the drop’s poolside campaign. (She is a supermodel, after all.) A week later, she went a step further and showed fashion girls just how versatile the products are by rocking a bikini... out of water.

Elsa’s Bikini-As-Top Look

On Monday, June 2, the Victoria’s Secret angel slipped into one of the bikini tops in her collab: an underwire bra with a sweetheart neckline in white satin. And though you may be used to seeing ivory bikinis near bodies of water, I can guarantee that you don’t see Hosk’s styling on the regular.

She wore her bikini as a top and paired it with cream high-waist jeans. Beachgoers typically pair bikini tops with matching undies or breezy bottoms for a relaxed, comfortable look. Hosk’s rigid choice, however, was utterly unexpected. Hosk topped off the look with a green Rolex logo cap.

If you want to follow in her footsteps, her bikini top is currently available to shop for $30.

Another Bra Top Number

In the same photo dump, Hosk recreated the bra-as-top formula for another outfit. She wore a white brassiere — lingerie, not swim — and paired it with loose white trousers, cinched with a skinny black belt. She completed the look with a quasi-distressed black blazer, a structured bag, and sunglasses.

She still managed to infuse her look with a summery detail: thong platforms, similar to the ones Lizzie McGuire helped popularize in the early aughts.

No Bra, No Problem

When she isn’t wearing just bras, she ditches them altogether. Case in point: she wore a knitted jersey dress from Helsa with a cowl halter neckline sans underwear. She paired the risqué butter yellow number, aka the color of 2025, with an oatmeal-colored coat with a brown fur trim.

Freeing the nip has never looked more chic.