These days, supermodels aren’t just expected to conquer runways, land campaigns, and star on covers of all the most prestigious glossies. What sets today’s supermodels apart are their entrepreneurial streaks. A career step typically entails launching their own brands. Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, for example, spearhead Ôrebella, Guest in Residence, and 818 Tequila, respectively. The latest trend for the most renowned fashion icons, however, seems to be launching a swimsuit collab with their partner of choice. The Hadid sisters dropped separate limited edition collections with Frankies Bikinis. The latest runway pro to follow suit is Elsa Hosk, who’s dropping a series of slinky bikinis on May 29.

Elsa’s Teeny Mermaidcore Bikini

It’s not the first time Hosk codesigned summer wear. Last year, Hosk collaborated with New York-based Heavy Manners and released a few thong bikinis. This year, the Swedish model partnered with a label closer to home: Swedish brand NA-KD. The result is a generous number of stylish options for the summer — from ’80s-inspired belted options to glamorous sets with luxe gold hardware. The ones that caught my eye, however, were the teeny suits that served mermaidcore.

Anyone who’s ever had dreams of being a mermaid (or who’s ever cosplayed as one) would love Hosk’s gold set. The bra featured scalloped cups, designed to look like shells à la The Little Mermaid. She skipped the monofin, however, and opted for tiny metallic gold bottoms, pulled up closer to her waist for a high-cut effect.

She accessorized the look with 1970s touches, including a scarf wrapped around her head, hoop earrings, and strappy gold heels.

More Stringy Bikinis Right This Way

She leaned into the underwater motif with a few other sets, including a brown bandeau-shaped bikini top with a narrow halter neckline. Like the above bikini, it also featured a mollusk, albeit in the form of a gilded spiral hardware. For a bit more coverage, she paired the top with two-toned high-waisted bottoms in brown and gold.

Apart from other iterations of mermaid-inspired options, Hosk also included some non-fishy sets like a fiery red number that was utterly cheeky and décolletage-baring.

Dropping on Thursday, any of these would be perfect for that summer getaway.