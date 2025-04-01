Compiling a Pinterest board for spring? Here’s a better idea: Go to Elsa Hosk’s Instagram feed — that’s all the closet inspiration you need for the warmer months ahead.

The Victoria’s Secret alum never runs out of chic ‘fit pics, thanks in no small part to her RTW label, Helsa Studio. Since launching the brand in 2022, she’s been releasing drops regularly that prove she’s attuned to the trends. (After all, she helps set some of them.)

Like any social media-savvy entrepreneur, she consistently wears her brand’s merchandise and stars in its corresponding campaigns. On Monday, March 31, Hosk shared Helsa Studio’s latest drop, and the pieces expertly married some of today’s buzziest trends. Think: dresses with bow accents à la coquettecore and extreme skin-baring cutouts. It’s sweet and spicy like you’ve never seen before — perfect for adding to your spring wardrobe.

Elsa’s “Butt Cleavage” Dress

As the seasons change, so does fashion’s preferred color palette. Spring, for example, is a time for soft pastels. Helsa Studio leaned into the look with its new pastel drop full of light hues. One sleeveless jersey dress was crafted in a pale lavender color. It featured a mock neck and daring hip cutouts accented by a black bow atop her navel.

The back was even spicier. Essentially backless, it featured a scoop so deep that it flashed a bit of butt cleavage. The focus on the booty slit has been gaining popularity, at least among fashion’s most daring. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Julia Fox to Katy Perry has rocked the style via cutouts or corset-style lace-up details. Hosk’s take merged the risqué trend with saccharine elements effortlessly.

More Coquettecore

Another dress featured an expert pairing of skin and bows. Apart from the three black ribbons holding it together, Hosk’s asymmetrical butter yellow gown was essentially open down one side.

A Sheer Dress, Too

Hosk never met a sheer dress she didn’t like. Naturally, the drop incorporated a few of those including a mock neck white gown with a drop waist ruched detail and a massive slit.

This is the only vibe you’ll want for spring.