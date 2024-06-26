It’s officially an Elsa Hosk summer. According to her curated Instagram feed, the model has, seemingly, been on a beach holiday for some time now. And — if you can believe it — her outfits are getting better with each passing day.

Te Helsa founder’s day-to-day style basis could best be described as timeless and chic — think second-skin turtlenecks and oversized jumpers. But during the warm-weather months, the model takes a “less is more approach” with itty-bitty thong bikinis and airy, two-piece coordinate sets that take the guess work out of getting ready in the morning.

If you needed further convincing that Hosk basically owns the summer season, her latest outfit is the perfect example of seamlessly integrating a ready-to-wear trend into your beach look. Yesterday, the model embraced fashion’s cottage core trend while in a vintage pajama-style poplin gown that looks like it’s from the ‘50s.

Elsa’s Cottage-Core Bikini Outfit

The sleeveless mini was punctuated with a slightly ruffled trim and light-blue ribbon details that matched the floral-print bikini she was wearing underneath, from the Elsa x Heavy Manners collection that launched last month. Hosk opted for less traditional accessories for her vacay, which really bring the look together.

She swapped her sandals for a pair of high ankle socks and slip-on quilted Chanel loafers. The model was also wearing her go-to vintage Saint Laurent heart earrings — which she has been seen sporting on multiple occasions. Elsewhere in the photo series, she cheekily showed off the two-piece from her collaboration with the It-girl approved label Heavy Manners — in two different silhouettes, nonetheless.

Hosk topped off the look with a curly saltwater updo and black, Gucci sunglasses that were instantly-recognized by the interlocking ‘G’ logo on the sides. Despite the whole ensemble being a rather unsuspecting choice for a tropical getaway, there’s no denying the model looked great.

Get Her Look

Fans of Hosk’s personal collection of bikini’s can finally get one of her looks for themselves by shopping the Elsa x HM collection. Available now in the Heavy Manners’ website, there are more than 10 different prints and color-ways, as well as two different top and bottom designs on offer.

Hosk donned the ruffle-trimmed balconette top featured in the lineup with high-cut briefs. Though, if you typically prefer a tie-detailed triangle top or string briefs, instead, you have a few different options to choose from.

This is just the latest in a lengthy list of skimpy bikini that the model’s worn so far this season — each more interesting than the last. Which means, fans are bound to get few more really good beach moments from Hosk before the summer is over.