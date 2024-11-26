As the CEO of Helsa Studio, Elsa Hosk knows how to push the office fashion envelope. When she’s not serving up Old Hollywood-coded looks on the red carpet, she’s freeing the nipple in latex corpcore or putting an off-duty cool girl twist on the office siren trend. Case in point: The model made a case for integrating plunging necklines and belly button cutouts into your office wardrobe with her latest clothing launch.

“It’s all in the details,” Hosk wrote on Instagram as she teased some of the best styles from her Helsa Studio Tonal Fall collection, which launched on Monday, Nov. 25. As always, the model was her own best advert as she showed off her twist on classic boardroom staples and silhouettes. A pair of rich mom-coded cream slacks got the athleisure treatment, thanks to an elastic waistband and cozy knit material. Meanwhile, a floor-length burgundy-toned chocolate brown gown made the season’s hottest hue look effortless with a tank top-inspired bodice and a drop-waist full pleated skirt.

Of course, Hosk is known for revamping boss attire into provocative street style ‘fits that are NSFW, and she nailed it with her latest Helsa Studio launch. The Victoria’s Secret alum ensured that ‘80s blazer dresses, long knit skirts, and floor-length bodycon dresses were anything but stuffy.

Elsa’s Plunging Dresses

For one look, Hosk put a sultry revamp on the power shoulder, modeling a plunging eggplant-colored blazer dress with a cinched waistline, wide lapels, and an ankle-length design before showing off the same look in a slate way colorway.

Helsa Studio

Wearing barely-there makeup and her platinum blonde lob in a tousled, bed head-inspired style, the designer kept the plunging neckline trend going with a red hot jersey dress that dipped all the way down to her ribs and featured a collar overlaid over her long sleeves.

Helsa Studio

More Skin-Baring Looks Ahead

Hosk’s Helsa Studio collection also flashed some major skin elsewhere, most dramatically demonstrated by a completely sheer taupe long-sleeved dress with a built-in ruched bra and a ruched wraparound design that dipped down below her navel.

Helsa Studio

She also experimented with a low-rise cut with a hip bone-skimming skirt, which dipped down in front and exposed her toned midriff.

Helsa Studio

Her Sheer Cutout Designs

Then there were all the cutouts in her collection, as she modeled a taupe brown wraparound halter dress that was cut to expose her belly button and featured ruching all the way down the skirt.

Helsa Studio

A bodycon long-sleeved forest green number also had a marquise-shaped keyhole cutout running up her stomach and a plunging scoop neckline.

Helsa Studio

Her Very Demure Accessories

In contrast to the collection’s provocative cutouts and necklines, her accessories leaned ladylike. For example, the star paired her plunging blazer dress with Blair Waldorf-esque red tights, a large brown leather clutch, vintage-inspired leather gloves, and strappy sandals. Meanwhile, her figure-hugging red hot dress was finished off with a pair of matching elbow-length red knit gloves and pointy-toed heels.

Luckily, it’s extremely easy for fans to recreate one (or all) of Hosk’s latest ‘fits, as all of her Helsa Studio pieces are currently on sale on Revolve and Kendall Jenner’s FWRD.