Elsa Hosk, founder of Helsa Studio, takes her CEO duties seriously. Naturally, her entire wardrobe has practically transformed to look the part. Fortunately, unlike the typical vanilla suits many executives wear, the former Victoria’s Secret model injects a dose of chicness into the corporate wardrobe package.

She’s taken a particular liking to suiting, the go-to boardroom style, but hers always has a fashion girl twist. Her skirt suits either evoke retro silhouettes (à la statement shoulders of the ’80s) or micro-mini hemlines. Even pantsuits, typically traditional and more classic sets, are zhuzhed up with a play on silhouettes or a take on contemporary trends (see: her exposed undies spin on the timeless co-ords). Her latest suiting ensemble, however, is arguably the best one yet.

Elsa’s Fall-Appropriate Shorts Suit

Over the weekend, the Helsa Studio founder rang in the first few (actually) chilly days of fall in a ’fit that was utterly season-appropriate and CEO-approved. Leaning into her sleek suiting sensibilities, she wore yet another matching set.

On top, she rocked a gray-and-black plaid blazer with exaggerated padded shoulders (a power silhouette). Instead of typical suits that come with pants (or skirts), this one came with itty-bitty shorts in the same print.

The rest of the look is where she flexed her styling muscles. The supermodel paired the set with all brown pieces from head to toe. She wore a knitted turtleneck top, which she tucked into her shorts, accessorized and cinched by a brown belt.

Hosk also embraced the chocolatey hue with her choice of sheer hosiery.

Finally, she accessorized her look with a deep brown suede bag roomy enough to hold all of her businesswoman essentials (and then some).

A Spicy Corpcore Queen

Hosk has been singlehandedly enticing her followers to level up their suiting game. A month ago, she rocked a black pantsuit with a twist. Instead of a long jacket, hers was styled shrunken, complete with tiny lapels and a crop.

Apart from the visible midriff, she added another NSFW detail: exposed designer undies peering out of her trousers.

In August, she sported another shorts suit set. This time, it was crafted in a vivid shade of red. Again, she styled racily: braless.

Elsa Hosk showcasing her Business & Pleasure collection. Instagram/@hoskelsa

Her style would make boardroom meetings a lot less boring.