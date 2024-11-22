Elsa Hosk is the queen of giving classic corpcore pieces very NSFW makeovers. Though the model can be spotted in plenty of old money outerwear and classic menswear-inspired styles, she ditched ‘em on Monday, Nov. 18, in favor of risquè separates that left almost her entire body exposed.

As the founder of Helsa Studio, the designer is consistently turning CEO dressing on its head, bringing her fashion roots and model off-duty expertise into the mix. While Hosk is all about adding some sultry appeal to boardroom basics, like pairing a checkered power blazer with the tiniest matching hot pants, she unveiled her most daring reinvention yet with the PVC separates.

Elsa’s Naked Latex Look

The entrepreneur freed the nipple in a skin-toned, long-sleeved bodysuit from Alaïa that was made out of a completely sheer latex material. Featuring a scoop neckline, the bodycon piece bared Hosk’s entire torso as she posed in a series of sultry shots photographed by Julia Kulik.

Julia Kulik

However, as Hosk noted by adding three peach emojis to her Instagram carousel, the outfit’s most eye-catching detail was the booty-baring dark brown latex pencil skirt. Also made out of sheer PVC, the midi-length skirt flashed the Victoria Secret alum’s beige bodysuit underneath, including the cheeky cut of the thong-style bottoms that she wore underneath it all.

Julia Kulik

As the model posed on a white bed and standing against a backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows, she showed off a pattern of diagonal lines running down the back of the skirt.

A pair of neutral pointy-toed D’Orsay heels with a loafer-style cut in the front contrasted the rest of her barely there look.

Julia Kulik

Her CEO Glam

While Hosk’s double latex ‘fit was a riff on boss attire, her beauty look was all business. Wearing her platinum blonde lob in a sleek low bun, the entrepreneur showed off a meeting-ready beat with defined brows, a nude glossy pout, and ultra-sculpted cheeks.