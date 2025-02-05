When Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse in 1928 (and his pals years later), he likely never would’ve guessed these two things: 1) that the rodent-inspired mascot would catapult him into massive success, and 2), that Mickey and friends, the most child-friendly of icons, would be worn in rather risqué ways. If only he knew Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s PG-13 Look

Over the weekend, the model posted a dump on main featuring a series of stylish ’fits, any of which would be worth saving on your Pinterest board. In a sea of elegant, winter-appropriate looks and photos of her many, many Hermès Birkins, one wardrobe choice stood out — and it was the most casual.

Hosk wore a vintage-looking white T-shirt featuring a character every kid knows: Donald Duck. It’s not unusual for a supermodel to lean into nostalgia and represent Disney characters. She’s far from the first to do so. Gigi Hadid, for example, was spotted several times in Mickey-clad clothes and gear. But unlike Hadid’s styling, which leaned more cutesy and child-like, Hosk’s take was unexpectedly spicy, aka the antithesis of Disney dressing.

The Helsa Studio founder pulled her shirt up and tucked it between her arms to give it a cropped look. She then paired it with mid-rise jeans pulled down with one hand. The result of both styling choices was a generous sliver of exposed navel.

Keeping everything else bare, she skipped the accessories and styled her hair in a semi-messy updo with her bangs curled to one side.

Her Risqué Mickey Look

Donald Duck wasn’t the only one from his group of friends to get the NSFW treatment from Hosk. Days before, she wore another Disney shirt, this time featuring the OG himself. And best believe the entire ’fit — if you could call it that — upped the daring ante.

She wore a butter yellow Mickey Mouse tee, which she also pulled up for a belly-baring crop. However, instead of wearing pants like in her first look, she, well... didn’t. She harkened to the no-pants style instead and wore nothing but her white, bow-clad underwear.

Looking like she was ready for bed, Hosk accessorized with oat socks and hotel slippers. It was a very cozy take on the exposed-undies trend.