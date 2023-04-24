Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine — even supermodel Gigi Hadid thinks so. I’m talking about Mickey Mouse, that is.

On Friday, Hadid, who has her own cashmere label Guest in Residence, swapped the label’s sweaters she’s been sporting recently for a ’fit that leaned into Disney nostalgia. While out in New York days ahead of her birthday, Hadid was spotted wearing an olive-gray crewneck sweatshirt equipped with a huge Mickey Mouse print in the middle. (Because who’s more Disney than the OG?) The cozy top also had other patchwork prints — florals, leopard, and polka dots — sewn onto the fabric, with neon contrast stitching for playful pops of color.

In keeping with the ensemble’s laid-back vibe, she completed the look with ’90s-era cycling shorts and a sweater in the same black hue tied around her waist — another favorite styling hack from that decade. (It’s a completely different aesthetic from the preppy sweater-tied-under-the-neck look she sported just a day prior.) Hadid topped off the ’fit with cozy white sneakers and black socks. As for her accessories, she grabbed a leather duffel bag, a dainty gold necklace, and olive sunnies. Keeping it casual, she completed the look by tying up her hair in a bun.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Apparently, her Disney weekend continued through Sunday, her birthday, with the Next in Fashion host celebrating at Disney World in Florida. On Instagram, Hadid shared posted a reel from her “dream bday weekend” of her lip-syncing to The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World.” She pretended to wake up on top of a slew of carefully-placed Disney merchandise (more! Mickey! t-shirts!) and ended the video dancing at the theme park. She even wore several Disney ’fits throughout her reel, including a pink shirt that featured Minnie instead.

Gigi Hadid is in her Disney adult era and I am living for it.