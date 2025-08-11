Elsa Hosk's Tiny, Sequined Bikini Bottoms Were A Mermaidcore Dream

At this point in the summer, most of us have exhausted our swimwear options — pool parties, beach vacations, and our Instagram feeds have already been graced with our best bikinis. But Elsa Hosk, swimwear aficionado that she is, is only just getting started.

The supermodel has been turning fabulous swim looks left and right this season, and she somehow has even more stunning ensembles up her sleeve. Her latest waterfront ‘fit offered a full-glam take on the mermaidcore aesthetic, and was a total deep-sea dream.

Elsa’s Mermaidcore Bikini Bottoms

If a mermaid grew legs, she would certainly wear the look that Hosk shared to Instagram on Aug. 10, modeling her sparkly swimwear on the beach in a video.

Hosk wore a pair of bikini bottoms covered in large, bright green sequins, giving the garment a scaled, mermaid tail effect. On top, she wore a drapey, cropped, dark brown sweater with a wide V-neck, tied behind her back for a cinched look. She accessorized with a matching dark brown straw hat, covering her blonde tresses.

More Under The Sea-Inspired Looks

Hosk’s taste is expansive, but she returns to the mermaidcore aesthetic regularly, even releasing a fantasy-inspired collab with Swedish brand NA-KD earlier this summer. The collection included a seashell bikini top and spiral shell details, à la The Little Mermaid.

But, her sea-themed looks don’t stop at swimwear. On July 1, Hosk donned a gown from her label, Helsa, that would fit right in at a gala in mythical Atlantis.

In an Instagram post, aptly captioned “Seafoam summer,” the model wore a plunging V-neck gown in a semi-sheer, seafoam green fabric. Black ribbon lined the neckline, and tied in a bow at her waist. The delicate fabric cascaded down from the reverse-V-shaped waistline, looking like a wearable waterfall.