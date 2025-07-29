Elsa Hosk's Swimsuit Nearly Exposed Her Butt While Serving Dolce Vita Glam

To get a better sense of someone’s personality, people are placed into certain categories. The more common ones include zodiac signs, MBTI results, or even pop culture “ships” (e.g., Team Edward vs. Team Jacob). But if you want to get a feel for their vacation style and the contents of their wardrobes, consider asking about their preferred season.

The likes of Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, for example, are evidently Summer People. Both love island-hopping in idyllic locales and rocking a new bikini approximately every two minutes. Another water baby? Elsa Hosk.

The supermodel spends summers basking in chic swimwear (or designing them in different collab projects with the likes of Heavy Manners and NA-KD) and has a particular knack for elevating the skimpiest of swimsuits into elegant territory. Case in point: her latest monokini.

Elsa’s Sophisticated Monokini

On Monday, July 28, Hosk took to her IG to share a poolside number that channeled the glamorous and sophisticated dolce vita aesthetic. And that’s considering that the suit she had on was a classic black monokini, nondescript apart from its low, low, near-butt-cleavage-baring back.

The outfit’s elegant air was courtesy of her accessories. While other celebs love keeping their swimsuits casual by wearing them with dadcore baseball caps (looking at you, Kendall Jenner), Hosk’s resort style typically swings the opposite end of the style pendulum.

Going full glam, she wrapped her hair around a jet-black headscarf. Even her jewelry was retro glam. Peep her ’80s-inspired oversized stud earrings with an onyx-like stone in the center.

For added oomph, she wore arm warmers with a playful shaggy texture and added drama via a graphic eye.

Her Glam Resort Style

Hosk is a pro at serving sophistication — even while wearing the most skin-baring swim choices. Last May, the Helsa Studio founder dropped a line of bikinis with NA-KD and fronted the campaign. In one photo, she wore a triangle bikini in olive green and matching high-rise bottoms with gold hardware details. For a splash of glam, she wore a shawl wrapped around her neck and shoulders.

Weeks later, she collaborated with home brand Business & Pleasure Co. for an outdoor furniture collection. To promote the poolside fixtures, she slipped into an ultra-plunging monokini in cream and accessorized with a light-blue headscarf and a stack of chunky bangles.

Elegance personified.