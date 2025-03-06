The chicest fashion icons know that true style doesn’t always equate to head-to-toe designer ensembles. The best of them can mix luxury labels with contemporary brands or fast fashion. Meghan Markle, for example, recently went viral for styling her Loro Piana sweater with Zara pants in her new Netflix special, With Love, Meghan. But one of the biggest ambassadors of mixing price points is Elsa Hosk.

On Wednesday, March 5, the model put her styling prowess on display when she wore a knit set with a $128 price tag combined (but more on that later) and making it look so posh. The ultimate power move was pairing the set with the epitome of luxury: an Hermès Kelly.

Elsa’s Knit Co-Ords

While the weather is wishy-washy, Hosk opted for something more “transitional,” which in her case, meant covered on top and, well, not so much below. She wore a chunky cable knit sweater in gray with a faux layer effect. Making it look like she had a white button-down under the knit, the piece featured a built-in detachable collar and cuffs jutting out. As a corpcore aficionado, the faux office staple touch tracks.

To give it a spicy touch, she wore matching knit cable shorts that were so teeny, she was basically pantless. (Long live the no-pants look.)

Both pieces are from Lioness, a fast fashion label from Australia, and come with $79 and $49 price tags for the sweater and hot pants, respectively. Yes, her ensemble racked up a bill totaling $128.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Since Hosk owns her own RTW brand, Helsa, she’s long been an expert at taking more approachable designs and giving them the high-low treatment, mixing and matching them with her favorite designer accessories. Yesterday’s look was no different and her choice of add-on was a powder blue-and-cream two-toned Hermès Kelly.

Though the exact price of Hosk’s bag is unknown, a similar one goes for $27K, which means hers could also likely play in the the $20-30K sphere.

What Hosk is especially good at is keeping her look color-coordinated; it adds a flair of sophistication. So she completed her look with gray pumps and white socks, for a preppy touch. Another slay.