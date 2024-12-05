Elsa Hosk is to spicy corpcore what Sofia Richie is to quiet luxury: its biggest advocate and influencer. In the last two years, fashion has been getting nakeder and nakeder. It was inevitable, therefore, that skimpy dressing would eventually trickle down into other aesthetics — workwear included. And a major fan of the daring corporate style is the Victoria’s Secret model.

These past few months, she’s been putting a barely there spicy spin on boardroom-friendly pieces, rocking suits with plunging necklines, exposing her underwear in office staples, and freeing the nip in thong-baring pencil skirt looks. Her latest ensemble was in the risqué officewear wheelhouse.

Elsa’s Sheer Top & Trousers Combo

On Monday, Dec. 3, Hosk took to Instagram to share a photo dump of multiple stylish looks. While they were all chic and quiet luxury-coded (more on that later), one stood out against the rest. Against a gray wall, the model’s monochromatic ’fit utterly popped out. She wore a coffee-hued sleeveless top with a mock neck so sheer you could see her tan brassiere peering underneath.

To keep the look polished, she tucked her top into a belted office staple: trousers. Her pair of choice was a barrel-leg silhouette in a khaki hue. While the pantleg style tends to be more controversial, on Hosk it looked utterly sophisticated. She topped it off with a caramel handbag.

Her Other Quiet Luxury ’Fits

She veered from her typical corpcore aesthetic for the rest of her photo dump wardrobe choices. Instead, she leaned into her quiet luxury style DNA and carried the ultimate marker of the old money style: an Hermès bag.

In one snap, she threw on a cropped navy trench over a long-sleeved fitted maxi dress in a deep maroon. To complete the ’fit, she carried a Birkin in a matching oxblood hue.

Hosk put her Hermès collection on display and switched out her deep berry Birkin for another in a caramel brown. Proving that a Birkin can also be dressed down, she wore hers with sweats: a red sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and a worker’s jacket in tan. She accessorized with a red baseball cap and pumps.

The range.