Blair Waldorf once decreed on Gossip Girl: “Tights are not pants.” Today’s supermodels, however, beg to disagree. When Kendall Jenner walked out of the house in 2022 wearing panties and sheer black stockings, she made hosiery an acceptable alternative for bottoms. Three years later, the pants-to-tights pipeline is still going strong. Just ask Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Pantless Outfit

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Helsa Studio founder shared a photo dump of her latest attire. Wintry on top, Hosk wore a pillowy puffer coat in a light army green with a luxe chocolate brown fur lapel. She cinched the coat with a matching fabric belt, giving the look a cinched waist. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel then layered her coat over a turtleneck top in a similarly deep hue. A chic choice.

Her bottoms were a different story. Instead of bundling up in thick pants, she opted for thick brown tights. Pro tip: It’s the best way to wear the pantless trend in the thick of winter. As is her MO as an entrepreneur, these ’fit pics were her way of teasing her ready-to-wear brand’s latest drop, which comes out on Nov. 24. In the caption, she wrote, “I can confirm, it’s warm and cozyyyy.”

A Coordinated Queen

One of Hosk’s style tenets is color matching. She typically matches her accessories to certain colors in her look (see: her lemon bag with yellow bows on her dress, pink bag with similarly pink shoes, or blue-and-white tote with a blue top and white skirt). It’s how she keeps her ensembles streamlined.

She followed the same ethos and paired kept her accouterments in the same color palette. She slipped her feet into pointed-toe satin mules with an angular wedge heel. The one-block style was a budding trend early this year and continues to infiltrate the market. If you need a sign it’s about to blow up, Hosk’s Instagram post is a decent clue.

Even her choice of arm candy was brown. Peep her Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag. She finished off the look with similarly hued oversized sunglasses and a cocoa-esque pout. Icon behavior.