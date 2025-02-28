Unlike some celebrities, who have no qualms showing off their toes in frigid temperatures, the masses are slightly more frostbite-averse. With spring’s near-arrival, however, you can finally trade in your comfy, fleece-lined shoes for digit-baring footwear. And this season, the biggest shoe trends will give you *big* main character energy.

Snakeskin prints are bound to slither onto more style savants’ feet. Rihanna, for example, has basically turned the serpentine pattern into a neutral, incorporating it into her courtroom style. The antithesis of the animal print comes in the form of clear, PVC footwear. The eye-catching translucent style is the next frontier of the Hollywood-approved “naked shoe,” and with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner co-signing it, flaunting your entire foot will be the new norm.

In terms of aesthetics, balletcore is still going strong. The newest iteration marks a return to its purest dancer form, with satin styles being accented by lace-up ribbons. If pliéing isn’t your speed, perhaps the free-spirited vibe is more enchanting? Thanks to the Chloé girl renaissance, clogs are making a major comeback, so get ready to clickity-clack your way to chicness.

Ahead, shop these shoe trends and more that’ll put a fashionable pep in your step this spring.

Spring 2025 Shoe Trends

Who would’ve thought that Mary Janes, the quintessential schoolgirl shoe, would continue its chokehold on style savants well into adulthood? Thanks to the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Miu Miu, Bally, Chanel, and Prada, the buckled style is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fortunately, since the academe-inspired style is practically ubiquitous, iterations run the gamut. An easy, low-lift way into the trend is to traipse in a strappy ballet flat for a comfortable shoe you can take anywhere. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Kendall Jenner are fans. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, go the T-strap route with a chunky block heel à la Loewe for a modern take on the trend.

Naked shoes have long infiltrated the fashion industry. Remember Alaïa’s mesh flats that took 2023 by storm? In recent months, however, celebs have been flaunting toes in a different way via clear, PVC shoes. Dubbed the “Cinderella” style, transparent shoes are the new frontier of baring toe. Just look to Bottega Veneta, Giambattista Valli, and Chloé, who included clear thong sandals on their Spring/Summer runways.

It’s one of the more popular trends on this list, embraced by everyone from Kylie Jenner to Katy Perry. Consider translucent shoes in bright pops of color for a fun take on the trend (bonus points if the lucite heel is in a matching shade), or slip into jelly-style pairs co-signed by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

Lace-up shoes aren’t new, but the likes of Burberry, Louis Vuitton, and Simone Rocha managed to give the intricate style a modern update. Instead of wrapping straps around ankles (anyone who’s tried this knows just how difficult it is to keep them in place), the corseted style is now relegated to the front of the shoe, whether in a peep-toe mule format or pointed-toe slingbacks.

An easy way into the trend is to dress like Sydney Sweeney, who wore inky pointed-toe kitten heel mules with the slightest hint of foot corsetry. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, wear a full-foot lace-up situation like Bella Hadid’s.

ICYWW, balletcore is still going strong. Similar to its apparel counterpart, the trend has done a complete 360, returning to its purest ballerina form. If clothes are back to dusty pinks, poofy tutu silhouettes, and delicate fabrics, the footwear interpretation of the trend is one you could practically wear to a dance studio.

Think: satin styles bedecked with bows with ultra-feminine ribbon details looping around the ankle. Bonus points if they come in blush pinks. For example: Christian Louboutin’s Cassia, a heeled lace-up iteration of the ballet flat, is bound to be the next it accessory. Even Olivia Rodrigo and Cynthia Erivo are fans.

Per the runways of Dries Van Noten and Bottega Veneta, wedges are officially back and the 2025 update comes with a curvy cut. Heidi Klum and content creator Camila Coelho have already embraced the style and others are likely to follow suit.

Fortunately, there are a slew of options to choose from including classic closed-toe shoes, as well as jelly peep-toes (at Dries) and mules bearing Bottega’s signature intrecciato (or braided) weave.

Keep the purring to a minimum this season, there’s a new animal print du jour. Snakeskin looks dominated the runways of Valentino, Jil Sander, 16Arlington, and Louis Vuitton. Naturally, they’ve trickled down to footwear as well.

Rihanna amped up her courtroom style by wearing snakeskin boots repeatedly, while Suki Waterhouse has also been partial to the reptilian pattern. Whether you opt for a slingback, loafer, or boot, the shoes are enough to add bite to any outfit, so don’t be afraid to keep the rest of your ’fit low-key.

These aren’t the same wooden-soled shoes you’re probably most familiar with. If Sarah Jessica Parker has anything to say about it, clogs are back in modern iterations and silhouettes. Chloé, for example, introduced the studded footwear with kitten heels, a decidedly 2025 take, which have already been embraced by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Burberry, meanwhile, launched a hybrid loafer-clog combo. These aren’t traditional Dutch classics — they’re better.