Just when you thought you’ve seen the best of Elsa Hosk’s summer bikini content, the model has a way of outdoing herself. Case in point: The model and designer just shared new photos from her ongoing collaboration with NYC-based swim and ready-to-wear brand Heavy Manners and, well... wow.

In the photos, Hosk is wearing an all pink metallic two-piece set with one big surprise in the back: a barely-there thong that fully shows off her butt cheeks.

Elsa’s Cheeky Bikini Set

But first, let’s talk about the top. The hot pink — and very “Barbiecore” — triangle style (still available for $110) had a front tie along the bust, a small detail that can completely change a plain old bathing suit into something more interesting. It perfectly matched her side tie bottoms, which are priced at $115. The drawstring can be tied from one side which is another cute way to change up your traditional bikini. Meanwhile, the cheeky bunched up backside is perfect for the days that you’re looking to even out your tan lines (or just want a more revealing look).

Even better, the label offers the option to mix and match the top or bottoms with other silhouettes, such as an underwire top (which most likely has a bit more support) and high-waisted bottoms — both of which are Hosk approved.

The model took the hot pink theme seriously as she paired her bathing suit with fuchsia colored overalls and a matching Ralph Lauren baseball cap. The whole thing was really cute and girly.

Once she took a dip in the water, she added a third matching piece to her metallic bikini look: a hot pink sarong.

Elsa’s Exact Bikini Set

The Helsa founder’s bikini is available (for now) from sizes XS-XXL. I have a feeling that this won’t be the last of Hosk’s summer bathing suit content, but in the meantime, you can shop her exact set below.