Chicly dressing for the holidays is a tricky feat. After all, season-approved motifs including reds, greens, golds, and sequins can get repetitive. If you’re inundated with holiday parties and get-togethers in the next few weeks, don’t worry. All you need to do to get your sartorial creative juices flowing is to look through Elsa Hosk’s Instagram.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has been giving followers ideas on slaying Christmas 2024 in stylish yet wholly unexpected ensembles. Early this week, for example, she slipped into what she dubbed “the holiday party dress of holiday party dresses.” As is Hosk’s risqué MO, however, the dress in question looked way more naughty than nice.

Elsa’s Cleavage-Baring Number

The supermodel’s choice was a dress with long sleeves and a floor-length hem. Crafted in a stretchy jersey, it clung to the body. Hosk’s ensemble came in a Santa red hue, a typical Yuletide color scheme year after year. What was a surprise, however, was just how naughty it was. The blazing red piece featured a plunging neckline that bared a whole lot of cleavage. Both wide and deep, the dip even slipped past her décolletage.

Naturally, the dress was from her own RTW label, Helsa Studio. After all, she is the brand’s best endorser. ICYWW, the piece retails for $278 on FWRD or Revolve and comes in a Santa red or an inky black.

Red On Red

Leaning into the festive hue, Hosk went the monochromatic route. While others typically only inject their looks with a touch of cherry, she upped the scarlet fever. She topped off her appearance with a shiny leather coat from Magda Butrym and slipped into pointed-toe pumps, both in the fiery color family.

Embracing the more-is-more vibe, she also piled on the jewelry from Tiffany & Co. She wore a two-strand necklace plus a generous stack of arm candy — cuffs, bracelets, and a watch — over her sleeve.

A Matching Lip Moment

Even her makeup look was part of her vermillion overboard. Typically, a good beauty rule is if you’re already wearing a red number, your lipstick should be more muted. Hosk, however, went the complete opposite route and matched her vivid satin red lips to her ’fit.

For a bit of balance, she kept the rest of her look muted with just a touch of eyeshadow and slicked her hair back in a sleek bun.

Your holiday party Pinterest board just got better.