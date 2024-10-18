Corporate girlies know that ’fit options for work are limited, especially with HR- or society-mandated rules on propriety. (The “very demure, very mindful” TikTok trend is a prime example of the value society places on modesty.) Enter: Elsa Hosk.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is singlehandedly changing the office dressing game by giving corpcore and other office-appropriate staples an NSFW twist. Thus far, she’s gone braless under suits and even starred in “C.E.Hoe” campaigns flaunting lacy bras in photocopy rooms. Her latest? An office-friendly suit that gave a whole new meaning to the term “briefing.”

Elsa’s “Exposed Briefs” Suit

On Thursday, Oct. 17, Hosk wore a cropped blazer intentionally resembling a shrunken jacket. From the length to the lapels, the top’s details were chicly petite.

As is her MO, she didn’t let the top’s formal vibe keep her from dressing daringly. She only fastened one out of the three buttons, leaving room to bare her navel and a hint of cleavage.

To complete the timeless set, she wore matching trousers. Mid-rise with a loose ’fit, nothing about the inky floor-length bottoms was even remotely risqué. That’s where she got creative. She layered her bottoms to put the waistband of her designer drawers on full display.

It was a fun play of textures too — her beige satin undies (featuring the Miu Miu logo) were bunched against the flat surface of her pants. Hosk has always been innovative with her NSFW ensembles, but this may be her best one yet.

To keep it sleek, she accessorized with all-black pieces including loafers (the ultimate office shoe), sunglasses, and The Row’s always sold-out Margaux bag.

She Loves The NSFW Office Siren Look

It’s far from Hosk’s first romp in nearly naked workwear. Last September, Hosk starred in not one, but two corporate sleaze campaigns, including one for her brand, Helsa Studio.

In it, she wore a series of ensembles that included another suiting set. Rocking elegant whites (and pearls, too), she left her blazer completely open sans top and bra.

Days later, she wore a black tuxedo suit at Paris Fashion Week styled similarly (read: with a cleavage-baring detail).

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Briefing at the office? On brand.