If you’re on FashionTok, then you’ve likely seen the funkification of activewear, a movement where gym-goers trade in their put-together matching sets for more whimsical, playful options. Mismatched pieces, unexpected layers, bold hues, and cute accessories can apparently make grueling workouts a lot more fun (or at least bearable).

Elsa Hosk is clearly on board. She recently tapped into the trend herself, but with a much more luxe twist than TikTok is used to seeing on the FYP. Instead of clunky sneakers, the Helsa Studio founder wore footwear I personally never thought I’d see at a gym: Chanel ballet flats.

Elsa’s High-Fashion Gym Look

Over the weekend, Hosk snuck in a workout while on a trip to Venice, Italy. And her ‘fit turned TikTok’s fun activewear trend on its head — because she barely wore any activewear at all. Instead, she wore an edgy black leather jacket with rose-colored drawstring sweat shorts.

She completed her attire with a $2,300 inky tote bag from Alo, matching sunglasses, and the pièce de résistance, pink-and-black cap-toe ballet flats. For added whimsy, it featured a pink bow on each foot accented by the iconic interlocking C’s logo. Apparently, her sophisticated style doesn’t go on vacay, even when she’s sweating it up at the gym.

She wore the flats again with a different gym ‘fit, this time with a pink Alo sweatshirt, matching rosy leggings, and ribbed white socks.

Elsa-fy Your Workouts

While TikTok said gym clothes don’t need to be boring, Hosk’s take isn’t sloppy either; it’s refined and chic. Although I personally wouldn’t recommend wearing fancy ballet flats to more demanding, high-intensity training sessions, the dainty shoe is a great alternative for lower-lift drills or exercises like Pilates and yoga, which don’t always need footwear.

Although Hosk’s exact pair is difficult to source, some Chanel ballet flat styles are available for $1,075. If you don’t want to drop four digits on a would-be workout shoe, consider other beribboned or cap-toe options that are equally stylish.

Prepare to be the most stylish at the gym.