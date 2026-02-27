I’ve always wanted my workout wear to be as sleek as possible — black leggings melting into black sneakers, tied together with a black tee. It’s an easy go-to uniform, and it often feels like what I “should” be wearing when I exercise, especially when everyone else is my class is matchy-matchy.

But as spring gets closer, I’ve noticed a trend taking over my #FitTok FYP: People are wearing funky outfits to the gym. Not just basic spandex and color-coordinated sets, but cute layers, eye-catching colors, and voluminous silhouettes.

On the app, @mayakins said, “You need to ditch your leggings,” as she showed off a pair of hot pink wide-leg pants. “The girls want activewear with more personality.” Creator @queenrebeccca is also obsessed with a funky aesthetic, sharing that she locates colorful items on secondhand sites. “I want to be wearing mini shorts when I run,” she said. “Not a workout set.”

While matching set girls are a powerful force in the fitness world, this trend encourages you to lighten up a little. It’s also a way to embrace underconsumption by wearing what you have in a new way. Even better, funky athleisure adds a little whimsy back into your life and reminds you that moving your body should be fun. Here’s what to know about the trend, and what it was like to give it a try.

The Funkification Of Activewear

In a January TikTok post, Imari Moore, a stylist and creator, called this fashion movement “the funkification of activewear” — and it’s changing how people approach fitness. “Activewear isn’t just about function anymore; it’s about how you show up in the world and how much space you allow yourself to take up,” she tells Bustle. “It’s about breaking free from the narrow idea of what activewear is supposed to look like.”

According to Moore, you can accomplish a more whimsical workout look by mixing textures, silhouettes, colors, and combining pieces that wouldn’t traditionally be labeled as “activewear.” If you can move in it and it’s washable, she says it’s fair game for the gym.

“Not only does this open up your entire wardrobe to new possibilities, it removes a barrier for people who may feel intimidated going to the gym because they don’t own the newest or trendiest matching set,” she says. With this mindset shift, all of your vintage tees, comfy sweats, and plaid button downs instantly become part of your workout wardrobe.

This trend is also about having fun with gym fashion, and it’s why Moore builds her ‘fits just like she would an everyday look. “A lot of my inspiration comes from ‘90s and early-2000s sitcoms and films, where styling felt playful, eclectic, and personal,” she says. She also pulls inspo from Pinterest, where she finds unexpected layering ideas that balance function and fashion.

To put together a funky ‘fit, dig through your closet to see what you already have. You could pull on a pair of colorful leggings and a vintage baby tee, throw on an oversized jacket, or tie a sweater around your waist for more visual interest.

If you’re heading to yoga or Pilates, Moore suggests wearing cool, unexpected shoes on your way there — think loafers, clogs, or sandals — to complete the look, since you’ll be taking them off for class anyway. Many creators also hit up thrift stores to search for vintage Adidas pants, mesh shorts, striped tube socks, and Y2K tennis skirts.

Being more intentional with your athleisure can even inspire you to follow through with your fitness goals. “Wearing funky outfits to the gym energizes me and reminds me to show up fully as myself,” Moore says. “Some days, it’s genuinely what gets me out of bed and sets the tone for my day. It makes me feel confident, expressive, and ready for whatever the day brings.”

My Funky Workoutwear Experience

Post-workout in a Yoga Democracy tank, Planet Nusa wide-leg pants, Birkenstock sandals with colorful socks, and my own accessories.

After seeing all of these ‘fits on TikTok, I knew it was time to ditch my tired black leggings. First, I rummaged through my closet and found an old long sleeve shirt and a pair of brown, linen-blend wide leg pants with a sporty stripe down the side, both from Gap.

I added a baseball hat, silver jewelry, and sneakers for a trip to 305 Fitness — a dance cardio class with a live DJ. As I moved and grooved, I noticed how much more comfortable I felt compared to my typical gym get-up. There was something so grounding about wearing my “normal” clothes to exercise, and I must have looked like I was having fun, because I ended up making friends.

As someone who loves to hide in the back of my workout classes, especially as a first-timer, this trend inspired me to take up more space. While I’m used to being a wallflower with my black leggings, that’s hard to do when you’re donning something bright, like the lime green tank from Yoga Democracy that I wore to a recent CorePower Yoga class.

I felt like I was the main character.

While rocking something outside of my comfort zone, I noticed that I felt more confident than usual — even as I wobbled through the moves of the steamy class. It was dopamine dressing at its finest. I also remembered to play with my shoes, per Moore’s advice, and tossed on sandals with colorful socks. While I typically take off my jewelry, I instead piled more on to accessorize.

As a lifelong leggings lover, it was new for me to play around with volume and texture. Instead of shrink-wrapping myself in spandex for a jog, I slid into a pair of wide leg pants and a ruched-front top from Planet Nusa — a look that felt very Y2K pop girl. For a walk, I ventured out in the brand’s flare leg yoga pants in forest green and a vintage, ‘70s-inspired track jacket. When I stopped for coffee, I felt like I was the main character.

After leaning into wacky, whimsical workout clothes for my wellness routine, I’m officially obsessed with putting together interesting outfits for my fitness classes and daily strolls. It feels good to show up in something cute, to get compliments, and to stand out, all while getting in some mindful movement.

