Elsa Hosk is not one to shy away from naked dressing trends, especially when it comes to her brand. From giving her Disney crop top an unexpectedly spicy twist to showing off lacy sheer LBDs, the Swedish model finds new ways to shake up the naked aesthetic — including on Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 13, Hosk shared new photos on Instagram to promote her clothing line Helsa Studio’s new “True Romance” drop, showing off one of the spicier pieces from the collection. Needless to say, it would make for the most jaw-dropping V-day date look.

Elsa’s Low-Cut Backless Dress

Stepping down a dramatic staircase, Hosk wore her brand’s Heidi Dress, which retails for $378. The floor-length black ballgown featured a boatneck collar, long sleeves that stretched past her wrist, and a small train that completely shielded her footwear.

However, the true star of the show was her dress’ backless silhouette. The sharp-cut sleeves created an asymmetrical pointed back opening that’s so low-cut that it almost reveals her butt cleavage, complete with slightly ruffled stitching at her waist.

While her footwear wasn’t visible, Hosk made up for it with striking statement accessories. She wore a pair of silver bobble earrings and a diamond cuff bracelet on her wrist, adding a touch of old-school glamour to the contemporary look.

Elsa’s Exposed Bra PJs

Hosk frequently takes to Instagram to model her clothing line, demonstrating how to transform her pieces for any occasion. In a previous post, she made an exposed bra look completely natural, donning a brown pinstripe button-down top with the first few buttons undone to show off her matching bra.

Hosk paired the top with matching pants, making it evident she wore pajamas. However, topped with a floor-length brown fur coat, the co-ord set could totally pass at any high-fashion event.

She completed her cozy ’fit with crocodile-print brown loafers, giving her look another formal touch. Leave it to Hosk to find a way to make pajamas a little spicy.