With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, clothing brands are dropping collections befitting the holiday of love. Celebrities with their own labels are cutting through the merchandise noise particularly well, either commissioning fellow A-listers in campaigns or starring in one themselves. For SKIMS’ V-Day drop, Kim Kardashian enlisted the help of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, while Rihanna played a scantily clad Cupid in Savage X Fenty materials. Elsa Hosk is the latest celeb-preneur to hop on the Valentine’s Day wagon.

Since the former Victoria’s Secret model launched Helsa Studio, Hosk has been consistently fronting the label’s campaigns. She’s a supermodel, after all, and no one wears the clothes quite like she does. For the brand’s latest drop titled “True Romance,” Hosk practically personified passion in spicy, sheer numbers.

Elsa’s Romantic LBD

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, both FWRD and Revolve housed the new Helsa Studio drop, which included flowy sheer dresses, pinstripe suits, and decadent lace offerings. As expected, Hosk modeled the majority of the newly launched pieces.

In one picture, photographed by Donari Braxton, she wore the perfect balance of romance and edge. Her maxi dress was crafted out of delicate lace and featured slinky straps and exposed boning. The sheer piece was so vampy, it was reminiscent of lingerie (i.e. a slinky bustier slip).

Courtesy of Helsa Studio

To inject the look with a cool-girl flair, Hosk donned leather opera gloves. The play on rich textures was so subtle, it was a total pro-styling move. She completed the look with pointed pumps and a decadent red lip.

Her Love Of Lace Didn’t End There

Though lace typically errs on the more saccharine side of fashion, Hosk’s braless take on the lacy outfits served “dark romance.” Nothing about her lacy looks was sweet. In another ’fit, for example, she wore a camisole tucked into a leather pencil skirt. A fan of the polished look, Hosk streamlined her look with a cinched belt, sheer tights, and a furry black coat.

Courtesy of Helsa Studio

In another, the model donned a collared lace shirt with elbow-grazing sleeves and shoulder pads. Worn sans bra, she tucked it into a cream pinstripe skirt also belted for that refined look.

Talking about the juxtaposition of the collection’s fabrics on main, she explained how the designs “explore duality,” like “masculine pinstripe tailoring balanced by delicate lace” and “strong lines softened by romantic textures.”

Courtesy of Helsa Studio

The column dress ($458), camisole ($248), and blouse ($248) are all available to shop, along with more from the collection. If you’re still looking for a Valentine’s Day outfit, consider these lacy pieces perfect for a romantic date or a Galentine’s hang.