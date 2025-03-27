Who comes to mind when you think of “stringy bikinis”? If you thought Emily Ratajkowski, you’re not alone. The supermodel is the biggest advocate and ambassador of the itty-bitty swimsuit. She doesn’t just sell the tiniest bikinis via her swimwear label, Inamorata; she also constantly wears the poolside gear at the beach and on the streets of New York. No, really. So why would magazine covers be any different?

On Thursday, March 27, Ratajkowski shared the cover of Pop Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2025 issue, which she starred in. To no one’s surprise, the slinky item was front and center. What was unexpected, however, was the styling.

EmRata’s Star-Spangled Swimwear

Photographed by Grace Ahlbom, Ratajkowski was smack-dab in the center with nothing but a gray background. Her look, however, totally popped. On top, she wore nothing but a triangle bikini blanketed in white stars. Styled by Helga Burrill, the printed swimwear was a vintage find.

Though the slinky top is typically paired with, well, water-friendly bikini bottoms, she paired hers with coveralls from Guess. She pulled the baggy utilitarian item halfway down and fully revealed her torso. Instead, she wore them as pants and cinched them with a Dsquared² belt that resembled oversized trophies wrestling champs win.

Meet Fashion’s New It Shoe

Completing her look were the new Puma Speedcat Ballet SD sneakers. The pair is a crossover between the brand’s cult-followed Speedcats and ballet flats, the balletcore staple that’s practically become an essential shoe style in the past few years. She wore a pair in black suede with ballerina pink details, currently available to shop for $80.

Other Celebs Are Also Fans

Since the likes of Simone Rocha and Sandy Liang introduced the sneaker-ballet flat hybrid, the shoe has been embraced by a few fashion-forward style fans. This week, however, seemed to be the tipping point. Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid were both spotted wearing the style, which can only mean it’ll be on everyone’s feet come spring.

Lipa wore a different colorway of the exact same Puma shoe, in metallic silver and white.

Hadid rocked the same hybrid trend. She paired her leather jacket and capri pants with a white satin pair with thick ribbons for laces from Vivaia.

Michael Stewart

Anyone else smell a trend?