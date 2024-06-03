Even during the dreariest days, you can count on Emily Ratajkowski to serve bikini inspiration via her swimwear label Inamorata. Thanks to the brand, she’s perpetually in a summer state of mind, rocking the teeniest bikinis, regardless of season or locale. Fans were quick to notice that the brand fell radio silent soon after Thanksgiving, leading some to assume the company folded.

After months of inactivity, Ratajkowski began to star in swim campaigns for everyone but Inamorata. She fronted Victoria’s Secret’s swim drop in April, and starred in back-to-back swimwear campaigns for Tory Burch and Khloe Kardashian’s Good American in May.

Rumors that Inamorata was gone for good — until last weekend, that is.

Emily’s New Swim Campaign

On Friday, May 31, Ratajkowski starred in a new campaign wearing a bikini that stuck to Inamorata’s swimwear DNA of bright prints and cheeky cuts. She wore a triangle bikini top with a bold orange pattern, comprised of suns and the brand’s monogram. Her bottoms, meanwhile, were also typical of the brand: a thong bikini pulled high above her hips.

While others typically wear bikinis on sandy beaches or at private pools, Ratajkowski rocked her teeny set in the streets of New York City. She paired her patterned set with red sneakers and white schoolgirl socks (a styling trick recently utilized by Olivia Rodrigo). She further merchandised the look with hoop earrings and dainty gold jewelry, and clutched an ice coffee — the ultimate city girl accessory.

More Bikinis, Right This Way

Ratajkowski modeled several more sets, all of them in vibrant orange prints. Posing in an empty New York street, she wore an underwire bra top and a ruched bikini bottom with knotted details.

Another version featured a similarly sunny colorway. Like most — if not all — Inamorata offerings, this too was utterly cheeky.

The Inamorata Drama: A Recap

Ratajkowski first launched her label in 2017 and Inamorata has since positioned itself as the source of the ittiest, bittiest bikinis. If a thong set is what you needed, Ratajkowski was your North Star and Inamorata was the spaceship to get you there.

However, after six years of steady swim content, the brand stopped posting entirely after announcing its massive, 50% off Black Friday sale on Nov. 24, 2024. Customers who shopped the sale began flooding social media with complaints that their items were never delivered.

By mid-March, the brand posted an Instagram Story that offered an explanation: “Due to the overwhelming volume of orders off the Black Friday sale, we do have a delay on a small percentage of our orders.” The post also offered “a full refund to anyone who does not want to wait” with the brand’s “sincere apologies.”

Publications began reporting on the unfulfilled orders and in March, The Cut published “The Case of the Missing Thong Bikinis.” By then, the brand’s comments had been turned off but the site was still up and running. On Friday, however — a day after Ratajkowski shared her endorsement for Good American swimsuits — she announced that Inamorata was back.

Watch this space!