Much like Dua Lipa, our most prominent holiday queen, Emily Ratajkowski knows how to vacation correctly. The model has mastered almost every naked fashion trend, wearing super short shorts, crop tops with exposed bras, and thong swimsuits on the regular. But when she’s taking time off work, she really spices up her style game.

On July 24, EmRata shared a slideshow of photos from her recent getaway to Puglia, Italy, where she took her 4-year-old son Sylvester, aka Sly, on vacation. She packed a lot of naked looks for the trip, from revealing bikinis to a tube top that put a new spin on airport dressing.

EmRata’s Crop Top

Posing outside of a newsstand, EmRata wore what just might be her daily uniform. She donned a classic white crewneck T-shirt with a super-cropped hem and slightly sheer fabric that elegantly teased her bra underneath.

She paired her top with simple black athletic shorts, featuring an elastic waistband and uber-short hem, plus oversized black sunglasses and a rugged brown leather handbag on her shoulder.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata’s Neon Bikini

For a beach day with her son, EmRata broke every colorblocking rule by mixing and matching different hues and prints. She wore a classic white bikini top with a red cherry pattern and covered up with a button-up overshirt in a muted red hue.

Her tops were a stark contrast to her Brat-inspired neon green micro-shorts, which were so short that they might as well have been a bikini bottom.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata’s beach accessories proved that she paid no mind to color coordination. She completed her look with a tan headscarf and white ballet sneakers with black straps, plus threw on her trusty black sunglasses.

Emily’s Airport Tube Top

Instead of putting on a cozy sweatsuit for the airport, EmRata stuck to her spicy fashion laurels, wearing a white tube top with a cropped hem. She paired her unconventional top with loose-fitting brown cargo trousers.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

For her accessories, she tucked some oversized sunglasses into her top and wore a beige-hued headscarf to cover her hair. She completed her look with luggage, of course, including a black carry-on bag and a leather maroon carry-all tote.