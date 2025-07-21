Emily Ratajkowski Wore The Plungiest, Cheekiest Swimsuit I’ve Ever Seen

If A-listers had a competition on who was having the best summer ever, the top contenders would include Kylie Jenner, who’s been island-hopping from one European coastal town to another, and Dua Lipa, who’s practically perma-remote, it’s difficult to even ID her beachside locations. Another star in the running for 2025’s queen of summer is Emily Ratajkowski.

When she’s not promoting her new Netflix series, Too Much, she’s jetting off to the world’s most beautiful waters. Weeks after spending her birthday in Anguilla last month, the My Body author traded the Caribbean for the Adriatic on Sunday — and brought along a suitcase full of chic, spicy swimsuits.

EmRata’s Plunging Swimsuit Was Ocean Deep

It’s a well-known fact that Ratajkowski, the founder of slinky bikini brand Inamorata, can’t resist a spicy poolside number. Whether she mixes and matches clashing bikini print or rocks a G-string on a magazine cover, the Inamorata founder has tried virtually all teeny swim iterations. Her latest look, however, was arguably her nakedest yet.

On Sunday, July 20, the Gone Girl actor shared photos from her recent trip to the Adriatic. With a bright blue pool in the backdrop, Ratajkowski opted for an LBS (little black suit). Though the inky monokini tends to be a more sophisticated and, dare I say it, basic choice, hers looked nowhere near the classic suits the market tends to offer.

Featuring a halter neckline with a plunge so low it practically exposed her belly button, it seemed more a suggestion of fabric than a practical suit one can do laps in. Plus, it was designed with an ultra-high cut, à la ’80s-era options.

A Moment For The Back

Ratajkowski doesn’t play when it comes to daring looks. Balance? That doesn’t exist in her fashion vernacular. So she leaned into the racy look with an even more daring back that was practically nonexistent.

Save for the halter neckline, her entire torso didn’t have a thread of fabric. The only thing that held the front and the back together was a teeny string that sat around the waist, in which her bikini bottoms were strung through. And speaking of, her bottoms? Bared her entire butt.

Her summer style knows no bounds.