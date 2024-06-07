Emily Ratajkowski knows how to celebrate a birthday in style — and this year, that involved a head-turning bikini moment (because, well, is there any other way for EmRata?). This morning, the actress and model took to Instagram with a series of photos that showcased her signature brand of fun, flirty fashion, all with a healthy dose of birthday cheer.

Predictable party dresses and tiaras were no where to be found. Instead, Ratajkowski embraced the sunshine (and possibly a pool party?) in a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that exuded summer birthday fun. This was not a one-off fashion moment for the star. Ratajkowski, officially a bikini queen, has been really riding a swimsuit wave lately. Just this week, she modeled a design from her own line, Inamorata Woman. She also recently collaborated with Good American, serving up sultry poses in their latest swimwear collection.

EmRata’s Birthday Suit

Now, more about this bathing suit: The yellow and white multicolor top offered a playful contrast to the tiny orange string bottoms, highlighting her toned abs in the process.

Never one to shy away from a bold look, EmRata added a layer with a red striped shirt (casually left unbuttoned), and matching red shorts completing the look. She also rocked a pale yellow cap and futuristic sunglasses that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi film.

But EmRata wasn't done there. Because, as everyone knows, the glam is everything. The birthday shots featured her signature loose waves and a bold red manicure, adding a dash of color to perfectly complemented the vibrant bikini.

There’s no question that EmRata knows how to rock a bikini. This birthday celebration is just the latest reminder that when it comes to poolside style, she's always one to watch.