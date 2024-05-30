Move over, pool floats. Good American's latest swim collection with Emily Ratajkowski is about to become summer's sexiest accessory. That's right, the brand known for its curve-loving denim is making a splash with a new line that's sure to have you embracing your confidence and rocking those poolside vibes.

Ratajkowski, a red carpet powerhouse and a vocal champion for women, is an ideal partner for Good American. According to a press release, this campaign isn't just about selling swimsuits, it's about celebrating what it means to be unapologetically you. (And if that involves looking hot in a bikini, so be it!) Think infectious confidence meets effortless style – a winning combo that's sure to inspire a summer of feeling fantastic in your own skin.

Just in time for those lazy beach days (or rooftop pool parties!), the Good American Swim Shop boasts a range of vibrant hues and sultry silhouettes that promise to make every dip a photo-op. Think beyond the basic black bikini... this collection is all about making a statement.

The Swimsuits

EmRata rocks a lace-up blue bikini with a peek-a-boo black sheer top for the perfect sporty poolside lounging look.

Photo: Good American

Feeling a touch more playful? There's a neon yellow textured high-waisted bikini that’s sure to stand out on a crowded beach full of black bathing suits.

Photo: Good American

One photo captures her laying on the grass topless in a pair of baggy Good American jeans, with her hands strategically placed on her chest. Afterall is it truly an EmRata shoot without at least a hint of playful skin?

Photo: Good American

This campaign is a refreshing departure from EmRata's usual red carpet persona. Here, she's giving us major girl-next-door vibes, rocking a sweet pink high-cut one-piece with tousled hair and a playful pink pout.

Photo: Good American

Let's be real, here: You probably already have a very safe and respectable swimsuit option lurking in the back of your drawer. But trust EmRata to make you question that life choice. This collection from Good American and EmRata might just make you want to toss that old bathing suit and slay in something that screams summer with a capital S.

With Good American's latest swim collection and a healthy dose of EmRata-inspired swagger, you're guaranteed to be the hottest thing on the beach (or by the pool, we're not picky).